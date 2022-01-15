https://sputniknews.com/20220115/argentine-town-goes-dark-to-fight-massive-beetles-invasion--video-1092283686.html

The Argentine town of Santa Isabel in La Pampa has recently gone dark, but not because the power grid cut it off – local authorities decided to switch off all street lights as a radical measure to fight an invasion … of bugs. Tens or possibly hundreds of thousands of beetles have infested the streets, buildings and even storm drains of the town over the past few weeks.The videos and photos speak volumes as to why the locals refer to the beetles' infestation as an "invasion".Local law enforcement claims that the bugs' infestation has caused problems across the town, causing damages to buildings and vehicles. They also often hit objects and humans as they fly around the town.Although they're not generally dangerous to people, the bugs are hardly pleasant guests. Hence the authorities decided to shut down all external light sources, which originally attracted beetles to the town, to drive they away. After three days of living in a blackout, the town saw a decrease in bugs' population. Some of the locals started shovelling them into cardboard boxes and forcibly moving them out of town.The emergence of so many beetles at once might be linked to the recent weather conditions, which have been ideal for breeding – heavy rains and 40 degrees Celsius temperatures that sped up the development of larvae burrowing in the ground.

