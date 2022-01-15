https://sputniknews.com/20220115/america-accuses-russia-of-staging-a-false-flag-in-ukraine-1092269019.html
America Accuses Russia of Staging a False Flag in Ukraine
America Accuses Russia of Staging A False Flag in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including U.S. media accusing Russia of staging a false flag in Ukraine, and the Australian court ordering Novak Djokovic to be detained in Australia.
GUESTJamie Lovegrove - Former Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Population Growing in the Southern U.S. States, Senator Tim Scott Offended by Joe Biden, and Columbia, SCElbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Louisiana Politics, Joe Biden Offending Black Americans, and The Oil IndustryIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Jamie Lovegrove about noise complaints in South Carolina, livability courts, and Senator Tim Scott. Jamie talked about Senator Tim Scott's response to Joe Biden's voting rights speech and voting laws in South Carolina. Jamie spoke on the concerns of South Carolinians and the upcoming Governor race in South CarolinaIn the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Elbert Guillory about the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor race, the Voting Rights Act, and COVID19 in Louisiana. Elbert discussed the changes America has gone through, and how the Democrats portray America. Elbert talked about his 2022 run for Lieutenant Governor.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Jamie Lovegrove - Former Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Population Growing in the Southern U.S. States, Senator Tim Scott Offended by Joe Biden, and Columbia, SC
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Louisiana Politics, Joe Biden Offending Black Americans, and The Oil Industry
In the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Jamie Lovegrove about noise complaints in South Carolina, livability courts, and Senator Tim Scott. Jamie talked about Senator Tim Scott's response to Joe Biden's voting rights speech and voting laws in South Carolina. Jamie spoke on the concerns of South Carolinians and the upcoming Governor race in South Carolina
In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Elbert Guillory about the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor race, the Voting Rights Act, and COVID19 in Louisiana. Elbert discussed the changes America has gone through, and how the Democrats portray America. Elbert talked about his 2022 run for Lieutenant Governor.
