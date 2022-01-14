Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/us-scientists-develop-method-to-kick-and-kill-hidden-hiv-in-cells-coming-closer-to-curing-disease-1092265420.html
US Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease
US Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease
Even though medications exist to flush active HIV cells from an organism, none can yet cure the disease because the virus can stay "hidden" in some human... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T21:11+0000
2022-01-14T21:10+0000
medicine
tech
hiv
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101411/93/1014119370_0:241:2560:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_16eaa39efabec2554db14a6e734c8f7a.jpg
Scientists from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), have discovered a new method of treating the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that could help to create a reliable method of curing patients for good.In a publication in the Nature Communications medical journal, UCLA researchers said they had upgraded a method developed in 2017 to flush and kill a hidden HIV virus lying dormant in human cells.The 2017 method suggests using a special synthetic compound to activate a dormant HIV virus. The method was tested on mice with an altered immune system that resembles that of a human in combination with antiretroviral drugs normally used to kill an active HIV virus.The earlier method killed some 25% of HIV virus in mice within 24 hours, but is not ideal, according to the study. The group of UCLA researchers, however, added "healthy natural killer cells", like those produced in a healthy human, to eliminate the reactivated HIV virus in mice. As a result of their tests, UCLA researchers reported a full elimination of the virus from the bodies of 40% of the mice in the study.The research gives extra hope to millions who suffer from HIV, that a cure will be found before the onset of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Currently, UCLA researchers are reported to be working to bring the success rate up to 100%. Further testing is hoped to reach the human trials stage.
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/uk-announces-new-action-plan-to-end-hiv-infections-deaths-by-2030-1091171841.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101411/93/1014119370_0:0:2560:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_ef4f64a191c855f9659c5070c78955c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
medicine, tech, hiv

US Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease

21:11 GMT 14.01.2022
© Photo : US NIAIDHIV-infected H9 T cell
HIV-infected H9 T cell - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© Photo : US NIAID
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Even though medications exist to flush active HIV cells from an organism, none can yet cure the disease because the virus can stay "hidden" in some human cells.
Scientists from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), have discovered a new method of treating the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that could help to create a reliable method of curing patients for good.
In a publication in the Nature Communications medical journal, UCLA researchers said they had upgraded a method developed in 2017 to flush and kill a hidden HIV virus lying dormant in human cells.

"These findings show proof-of-concept for a therapeutic strategy to potentially eliminate HIV from the body, a task that had been nearly insurmountable for many years. The study opens a new paradigm for a possible HIV cure in the future", the study’s lead author, Jocelyn Kim said.

The 2017 method suggests using a special synthetic compound to activate a dormant HIV virus. The method was tested on mice with an altered immune system that resembles that of a human in combination with antiretroviral drugs normally used to kill an active HIV virus.
The earlier method killed some 25% of HIV virus in mice within 24 hours, but is not ideal, according to the study. The group of UCLA researchers, however, added "healthy natural killer cells", like those produced in a healthy human, to eliminate the reactivated HIV virus in mice. As a result of their tests, UCLA researchers reported a full elimination of the virus from the bodies of 40% of the mice in the study.
HIV AIDS - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
UK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030
1 December 2021, 11:24 GMT
The research gives extra hope to millions who suffer from HIV, that a cure will be found before the onset of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Currently, UCLA researchers are reported to be working to bring the success rate up to 100%. Further testing is hoped to reach the human trials stage.

"We will also be moving this research toward preclinical studies in nonhuman primates with the ultimate goal of testing the same approach in humans", Kim said.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:07 GMTBiden Administration Threatens to Rescind Arizona's COVID-19 Relief Funds Due to Anti-Mask Programs
21:48 GMTNot So Fast! New Study Aims to Debunk 1996 Claims Martian Meteorite Had Signs of ‘Primitive Life’
21:29 GMTUK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title
21:21 GMTJurgen Klopp Reveals What He Thinks About Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Liverpool Absence
21:14 GMTWomen Find Men Who Wear Face Masks More Attractive, Study Shows
21:11 GMTUS Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease
21:07 GMTPakistan Security Policy Lists Indian Hindutva-Driven Politics as Threat
20:57 GMTHillary Clinton 2024? Sounds Implausible But Not Impossible, US Political Scientists Say
20:52 GMTPope Francis Pays Unannounced Visit to Favorite Record Store
20:18 GMTPhotos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
20:17 GMTTories Hit Back at Opposition And Media Over ‘Partygate’ Consequences
19:51 GMTEx-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge
18:52 GMTPentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine
18:28 GMTGOP Lawmaker Plans to Bring FAUCI Act to Senate Floor After Spat With US Top Doctor
18:23 GMTNATO Chief Slams Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Gov't, Pledges 'Strong Support' to Kiev
18:21 GMTQuestions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
18:07 GMTAnger as US School Allows Satan Club to Distribute Flyers in Its Lobby
17:23 GMTHere Comes the Sun: Corona Rolls Out Vitamin D-Enriched Alcohol-Free Beer
17:13 GMTGOP v CPD: Republicans to Forbid Future Party Nominees to Take Part in Presidential Debates
17:04 GMTPentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media