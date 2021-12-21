Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/fda-approves-bimonthly-hiv-prevention-shot-more-effective-than-existing-prep-medications-1091704496.html
FDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications
FDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications
The US Food and Drug Administration federal regulatory agency has approved Apretude as the nation’s first injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that prevents infection from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
2021-12-21T22:04+0000
2021-12-21T21:59+0000
treatment
hiv/aids
lgbtq
food and drug administration (fda)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15868/29/158682995_0:0:450:253_1920x0_80_0_0_ee11923358b204966362015022707cff.jpg
“Today’s approval adds an important tool in the effort to end the HIV epidemic by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill,” Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a Tuesday news release.Apretude is available for at-risk adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds and have tested negative for HIV immediately before beginning treatment.The drug requires two initiation treatments administered one month apart before patients can move to the every-other-month regimen. It is an extended-release injectable suspension of cabotegravir, which under the brand name Cabenuva was approved by the FDA as a PrEP treatment in January. However, Cabenuva has to be administered every month.One study, which included more than 4,500 cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men, found they were 69% less likely to get HIV than those who took Truvada. Another, involving 3,200 cisgender women at risk of getting HIV, found they had a 90% smaller chance of getting HIV than those on Truvada.If left untreated, HIV can develop into Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), a disease that undermines the body’s immune system, enabling typically non-threatening illnesses to become deadly.In 1989, Burroughs Wellcome aroused fury in the LGBTQ community by arbitrarily hiking the price on Retrovir, an antiretroviral medication better known as AZT that at the time was the only available treatment for AIDS, up to $10,000 per year, making it at the time the most expensive drug ever sold. Protests by the activist group AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) at the corporation’s offices and the New York Stock Exchange brought global attention to the issue and pressured Burroughs Wellcome to modestly cut its price to $6,500 per year.At the time, the New York Times reported the company was making up to $100 million in profit each year on sale of the drug.The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) won a lawsuit against Gilead last year, arguing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) holds the patent for Truvada and a related PrEP drug, Descovy, since they were developed from publicly-funded HIV research.By contrast, Cuba began giving at-risk LGBTQ Cubans PrEP treatments free of charge in 2019.Access to HIV drugs is even more difficult in Africa, where two-thirds of people living with HIV are, thanks to the World Trade Organization’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) rules that bar production of cheaper, generic versions of drugs in the Third World.The Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) has set a goal for 2030 known as “95-95-95”: 95% of people with HIV know their status; 95% of people with HIV are receiving treatment; and 95% of people receiving treatment are achieving viral suppression using PrEP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15868/29/158682995_14:0:439:319_1920x0_80_0_0_078dae5f2550398bcd2502593e03badf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
treatment, hiv/aids, lgbtq, food and drug administration (fda)

FDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications

22:04 GMT 21.12.2021
© http://www.liveinternet.ru/Стоп-СПИД
Стоп-СПИД - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© http://www.liveinternet.ru/
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) federal regulatory agency has approved Apretude as the nation’s first injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that prevents infection from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
“Today’s approval adds an important tool in the effort to end the HIV epidemic by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill,” Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a Tuesday news release.
“This injection, given every two months, will be critical to addressing the HIV epidemic in the US, including helping high-risk individuals and certain groups where adherence to daily medication has been a major challenge or not a realistic option,” she added.
Apretude is available for at-risk adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds and have tested negative for HIV immediately before beginning treatment.
The drug requires two initiation treatments administered one month apart before patients can move to the every-other-month regimen. It is an extended-release injectable suspension of cabotegravir, which under the brand name Cabenuva was approved by the FDA as a PrEP treatment in January. However, Cabenuva has to be administered every month.
According to a separate release by British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), two trials held in 13 countries found Apretude was more effective at preventing HIV infection than the existing PrEP medication Truvada.
One study, which included more than 4,500 cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men, found they were 69% less likely to get HIV than those who took Truvada. Another, involving 3,200 cisgender women at risk of getting HIV, found they had a 90% smaller chance of getting HIV than those on Truvada.
If left untreated, HIV can develop into Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), a disease that undermines the body’s immune system, enabling typically non-threatening illnesses to become deadly.
Apretude is made by ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture between GSK and Pfizer, with GSK owning a majority stake in the company. GSK, in turn, was formed in 2000 by SmithKline’s merger with Glaxo Wellcome, itself the product of a merger between Glaxo and Burroughs Wellcome a few years earlier.
In 1989, Burroughs Wellcome aroused fury in the LGBTQ community by arbitrarily hiking the price on Retrovir, an antiretroviral medication better known as AZT that at the time was the only available treatment for AIDS, up to $10,000 per year, making it at the time the most expensive drug ever sold. Protests by the activist group AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) at the corporation’s offices and the New York Stock Exchange brought global attention to the issue and pressured Burroughs Wellcome to modestly cut its price to $6,500 per year.
At the time, the New York Times reported the company was making up to $100 million in profit each year on sale of the drug.
The issue of outlandishly high pricing for HIV/AIDS treatments has continued, however, and the highly effective protease inhibitor drugs developed in the mid-1990s still cost $10,000 to $15,000 per year in 2000. Similarly, after the FDA approved the first PrEP drug, Gilead’s Truvada, in 2012, the company’s monopoly allowed them to rake in $2,000 per month from patients, or $24,000 per year.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) won a lawsuit against Gilead last year, arguing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) holds the patent for Truvada and a related PrEP drug, Descovy, since they were developed from publicly-funded HIV research.
According to the FDA, just 25% of the 1.2 million Americans for whom PrEP is recommended had actually been prescribed it - a deficit credited largely to the drug’s incredible cost.
By contrast, Cuba began giving at-risk LGBTQ Cubans PrEP treatments free of charge in 2019.
Access to HIV drugs is even more difficult in Africa, where two-thirds of people living with HIV are, thanks to the World Trade Organization’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) rules that bar production of cheaper, generic versions of drugs in the Third World.
According to the World Health Organization’s report on World AIDS Day on December 1, some 1.5 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2020 and 680,000 people died from HIV-related causes. Worldwide, 37.7 million people are living with HIV, 73% of whom are receiving lifelong antiretroviral therapy.
The Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) has set a goal for 2030 known as “95-95-95”: 95% of people with HIV know their status; 95% of people with HIV are receiving treatment; and 95% of people receiving treatment are achieving viral suppression using PrEP.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:04 GMTFDA Approves Bimonthly HIV Prevention Shot More Effective Than Existing PrEP Medications
21:51 GMTPentagon to Report to Congress on Missing Weapons Following Media Investigation
21:45 GMTAt Least 40% of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll
21:39 GMTFauci Fires Back, Says Fox News Host 'Should Be Fired On the Spot' for Violent 'Kill Shot' Rhetoric
21:25 GMTUS Considering Halting Russia's Imports of Smartphone, Aircraft and Auto Parts - Reports
21:13 GMTItalian Football Icon Marco Tardelli Blasts 'Arrogant' Liverpool After Tottenham Clash
20:51 GMTPolish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Fears for Life if Returned
20:04 GMTNHL Will Reportedly Miss Olympic Games Due to COVID-19
19:55 GMTBiden: Omicron Outbreak Will Not Send US 'Back to March 2020'
19:48 GMTPresident Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Fight Against COVID as Omicron Cases Rise in US
19:17 GMTAcademic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped
18:59 GMTRussia Considers NATO’s Further Expansion to Its Borders a ‘Red Line’, Foreign Minister Says
18:51 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norway
17:29 GMTReports Suggest Downing Street 'Garden Party' Photo Could Have Been Leaked by UK Treasury
17:28 GMTNew York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year
17:24 GMTBoris Johnson: No COVID Lockdown in UK Before Christmas, Maybe After
17:21 GMTUAE Agents Reportedly Bugged Khashoggi Wife’s Cell Phone Before His Murder
17:07 GMTPentagon Struck New Contract Seeking Ways to Counter Russian & Chinese Hypersonics, Report Says
16:33 GMTElon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
16:25 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon