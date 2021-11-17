Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/supernatural-immunity-scientists-identify-second-hiv-patient-who-got-rid-of-virus-on-their-own-1090794321.html
Supernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own
Supernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own
According to the scientists, if they are able to understand the mechanism of immune responses in these two rare cases of HIV, then they may be able to develop... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T11:37+0000
2021-11-17T11:37+0000
healthcare
health
immunity
hiv virus
hiv/aids
science
hiv treatment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105326/38/1053263881_0:2:1920:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_e31fe962b0396c87c4303e4b3ce24bf5.jpg
Scientists have identified the world's second HIV patient whose body defeated the deadly virus without the use of antiretroviral drugs or treatment. According to the scientists, the untreated patient, also known as Esperanza Patient, who had been living with HIV for the last eight years, had not received any regular treatment for the virus. The team of scientists led by Xu Yu, a member of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard (a premiere institute that involves scientists and engineers from Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the Massachusetts General Hospital), found that the patient has no "intact HIV genomes found in more than 1.19 billion blood cells and 500 million tissue cells sequenced".The team published its findings in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Tuesday. Last year, Yu's team had found the world's first HIV patient, also known as San Francisco Patient, whose body had cleared the virus in a similar way. Yu has maintained that these findings cannot be generalised for all HIV patients. She said that these two patients belong to a rare group of "elite controllers" and their immunity systems are capable of suppressing HIV without any medication. Yu has been studying these HIV reservoirs of "elite controllers" for quite some time now. She also said that these findings also reveal that a specific killer T cell response common to both the Esperanza and San Francisco patients is responsible for this response, and there is also a possibility that other people with HIV can also help in achieving a cure.
https://sputniknews.com/20210607/hiv-positive-woman-in-south-africa-develops-32-covid-mutations-study-claims-1083087931.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105326/38/1053263881_477:0:1920:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_57c9a20e4a70817132ef2cc08985d69f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
healthcare, health, immunity, hiv virus, hiv/aids, science, hiv treatment

Supernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own

11:37 GMT 17.11.2021
CC0 / / HIV
HIV - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
According to the scientists, if they are able to understand the mechanism of immune responses in these two rare cases of HIV, then they may be able to develop treatments of other HIV patients that mimic these responses and recede the disease.
Scientists have identified the world's second HIV patient whose body defeated the deadly virus without the use of antiretroviral drugs or treatment.
According to the scientists, the untreated patient, also known as Esperanza Patient, who had been living with HIV for the last eight years, had not received any regular treatment for the virus.
The team of scientists led by Xu Yu, a member of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard (a premiere institute that involves scientists and engineers from Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the Massachusetts General Hospital), found that the patient has no "intact HIV genomes found in more than 1.19 billion blood cells and 500 million tissue cells sequenced".
The team published its findings in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Tuesday.
Last year, Yu's team had found the world's first HIV patient, also known as San Francisco Patient, whose body had cleared the virus in a similar way.
Yu has maintained that these findings cannot be generalised for all HIV patients.
She said that these two patients belong to a rare group of "elite controllers" and their immunity systems are capable of suppressing HIV without any medication.
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2021
HIV-Positive Woman in South Africa Develops 32 COVID Mutations, Study Claims
7 June, 09:56 GMT
Yu has been studying these HIV reservoirs of "elite controllers" for quite some time now.

“These findings, especially with the identification of a second case, indicate there may be an actionable path to a sterilising cure for people who are not able to do this on their own,” Yu, who is also a physician investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital said.

She also said that these findings also reveal that a specific killer T cell response common to both the Esperanza and San Francisco patients is responsible for this response, and there is also a possibility that other people with HIV can also help in achieving a cure.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:03 GMTBiden Reportedly Asked Xi About Possible Joint Release of Crude Reserves to Ease Prices at the Pump
11:42 GMTScott Morrison Lists AUKUS Utility in Countering China's Dominance in Disruptive Technologies
11:37 GMTSupernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own
11:03 GMTChina Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US
10:54 GMTUK Criminal Justice System Failing 'At Every Stage' to Meet Needs of People With Mental Illness
10:40 GMTGuess Who’s to Blame? Britain’s GCHQ Reports Record Growth in Hack Attacks
10:24 GMTMudslide in Western Canada Kills 1, Rescue Operations Continue - Photos
10:17 GMTEx-Daesh Financial Chief Reportedly Says Group's Income Reached $1.2Bln a Year in Most Active Years
10:16 GMTUK Inflation Rises to Highest Level in Decade – ONS
09:40 GMTAmazon Reportedly to Stop Accepting UK-Issued Visa Credit Cards
09:16 GMTPrince Andrew’s £1.5m Loan Reportedly Paid Off by Multimillionaire Tory Party Donor
08:34 GMTAs Eric Zemmour Climbs in Polls, Scholar Discusses What it Might Mean for Israel and France's Jews
08:02 GMTSituation at Belarusian-Polish Border After Migrants Made Attempts to Storm It
07:51 GMTBoJo Faces Quizzing by MPs in Commons Amid Sleaze Allegations, MPs' Second Jobs Row
07:50 GMTOil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
07:46 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan
07:06 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Gather for Torchlit March Against Environmental Regulations on Svalbard
06:45 GMTLive Updates: Interior Ministry Says Germany Doesn't Plan to Take Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border
06:43 GMTTwitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
06:43 GMTComedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire