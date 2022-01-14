No 10 Apologises to Queen Elizabeth Over Parties Taking Place Before Prince Philip's Funeral

Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace for two parties its staff had at No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.The spokesperson also referred to the apology earlier made by Boris Johnson, who has "recognised Number 10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for things we did not get right".Downing Street also reiterated Johnson's urge not to prejudge the inquiry into the alleged lockdown parties, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.The prime minister spoke to the UK Parliament on Wednesday, apologising for one of the alleged Downing Street parties held in late May 2020 - a time when strict coronavirus restrictions were in place in the country.Johnson said that he "believed implicitly that this was a work event", with this remark particularly causing public outrage and mockery.On Thursday, No 10 did not deny the allegation that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on 16 April to mark the departure of former Downing Street Director of Communications James Slack. The gathering happened to take place just a day before the funeral of Prince Philip when the entire nation was mourning.Slack also apologised on Friday, saying that the "event should not have happened at the time that it did". The scandal around the alleged parties has been unfolding for several weeks now, triggered by media reports suggesting that at least five parties took place in Downing Street at a time when such gatherings were prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The so-called "partygate" allegations also include a massive garden party at No 10 which was also said to be attended by Johnson himself, along with several Christmas gatherings.
"It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a national mourning, and Number 10 has apologised to the palace for that", a spokesperson for the PM stated, as cited by Sky News.
The spokesperson also referred to the apology earlier made by Boris Johnson, who has "recognised Number 10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for things we did not get right".
Downing Street also reiterated Johnson's urge not to prejudge the inquiry into the alleged lockdown parties, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The prime minister spoke to the UK Parliament on Wednesday, apologising for one of the alleged Downing Street parties held in late May 2020 - a time when strict coronavirus restrictions were in place in the country.
On Thursday, No 10 did not deny the allegation that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on 16 April to mark the departure of former Downing Street Director of Communications James Slack. The gathering happened to take place just a day before the funeral of Prince Philip when the entire nation was mourning.
Slack also apologised on Friday, saying that the "event should not have happened at the time that it did".
"I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility", he said.
The scandal around the alleged parties has been unfolding for several weeks now, triggered by media reports suggesting that at least five parties took place in Downing Street at a time when such gatherings were prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The so-called "partygate" allegations also include a massive garden party at No 10 which was also said to be attended by Johnson himself, along with several Christmas gatherings.