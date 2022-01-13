Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Prince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/bojos-apology-over-partygate-triggers-wave-of-memes-1092236165.html
BoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
BoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
Top members of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party have already urged the embattled prime minister to resign after a scandal erupted over allegations that back in 2020, when the United Kingdom struggled under the strict coronavirus restrictions, there were parties with alcohol in Downing Street.
2022-01-13T16:18+0000
2022-01-13T16:18+0000
boris johnson
viral
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092236358_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_924a4bf17180da8e9e8e72ff9d14472c.jpg
Apologies delivered by Boris Johnson on Wednesday over Downing Street's alleged "bring your own bottle" parties have not appeared to make matters any better for him. In fact, people ended up mocking what they dubbed his "half-apology", rolling out memes and cartoons rather than appreciating that their PM was "taking responsibility".“When I went into that garden just after six on 20 May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event," Johnson told the UK Parliament on Wednesday when delivering a speech about the party allegations, admitting there were "things we simply did not get right".The speech poured fuel on the fire of public outrage that has erupted because of the scandal, with netizens mocking the "work event" remark and the way the Prime Minister "half-apologised".One user has already turned Johnson's explanations into a funny parody video.Another one drew a comparison with another embattled Briton - Prince Andrew, who has recently claimed that he has a condition which prevents him from sweating (during his legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, she alleged that the prince sweated on her at a London night-club).One person even offered help for Downing Street officials - who might be confused about whether they are at work or at a party - by submitting a graph. The "PartyGate" hashtag has assembled all allegations about parties at Number 10 at a time when the United Kingdom was under strict coronavirus lockdown. Apart from the purported May 2020 BYOB ["bring your own bottle"] party, there were reports suggesting that at least five gatherings took place in Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020 in breach of COVID-19 rules.Already weathering a storm of political scandals, Boris Johnson faced calls to resign amid the "PartyGate" allegations, even from his fellow Conservatives, among whom are Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Tory backbencher William Wragg, Conservative Caroline Nokes and many others.As for himself, Johnson urged the public to wait until senior civil servant Sue Gray submits her report into the Downing Street party allegations and offers her conclusions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092236358_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_623bd3b1c5f1df0d9199e59b8edd05dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, viral, uk

BoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes

16:18 GMT 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Top members of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party have already urged the embattled Prime Minister to resign after a scandal erupted over allegations that, back in 2020, when the United Kingdom struggled under the strict coronavirus restrictions, there were alcohol-fuelled parties taking place all over Downing Street.
Apologies delivered by Boris Johnson on Wednesday over Downing Street's alleged "bring your own bottle" parties have not appeared to make matters any better for him. In fact, people ended up mocking what they dubbed his "half-apology", rolling out memes and cartoons rather than appreciating that their PM was "taking responsibility".
“When I went into that garden just after six on 20 May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event," Johnson told the UK Parliament on Wednesday when delivering a speech about the party allegations, admitting there were "things we simply did not get right".
The speech poured fuel on the fire of public outrage that has erupted because of the scandal, with netizens mocking the "work event" remark and the way the Prime Minister "half-apologised".
One user has already turned Johnson's explanations into a funny parody video.
Another one drew a comparison with another embattled Briton - Prince Andrew, who has recently claimed that he has a condition which prevents him from sweating (during his legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, she alleged that the prince sweated on her at a London night-club).
One person even offered help for Downing Street officials - who might be confused about whether they are at work or at a party - by submitting a graph.
The "PartyGate" hashtag has assembled all allegations about parties at Number 10 at a time when the United Kingdom was under strict coronavirus lockdown. Apart from the purported May 2020 BYOB ["bring your own bottle"] party, there were reports suggesting that at least five gatherings took place in Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020 in breach of COVID-19 rules.
Already weathering a storm of political scandals, Boris Johnson faced calls to resign amid the "PartyGate" allegations, even from his fellow Conservatives, among whom are Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Tory backbencher William Wragg, Conservative Caroline Nokes and many others.
As for himself, Johnson urged the public to wait until senior civil servant Sue Gray submits her report into the Downing Street party allegations and offers her conclusions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:13 GMTPrince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages
16:18 GMTBoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
16:00 GMTHarris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated
15:51 GMTDude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
15:48 GMTKick in the Baltics for Peace
15:43 GMTBiden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
14:18 GMT'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says