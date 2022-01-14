Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/ex-communication-head-for-pm-johnson-apologises-for-lockdown-party-on-eve-of-prince-philips-funeral-1092252185.html
Ex-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
Ex-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
The UK government is now being rocked, as people are angered by reports saying that numerous parties were held at 10 Downing Street during the lockdown period... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T08:24+0000
2022-01-14T08:35+0000
uk
James Slack, former director of communications for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, issued a public apology on Friday, regarding a party held at Downing Street on 16 April. The party was held to mark the departure of Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, as well as the departure of one of the prime minister's personal photographers.
Ex-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral

08:24 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 14.01.2022)
The UK government is now being rocked, as people are angered by reports saying that numerous parties were held at 10 Downing Street during the lockdown period, when social events were heavily restricted.
James Slack, former director of communications for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, issued a public apology on Friday, regarding a party held at Downing Street on 16 April. The party was held to mark the departure of Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, as well as the departure of one of the prime minister's personal photographers.
