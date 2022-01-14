https://sputniknews.com/20220114/ex-communication-head-for-pm-johnson-apologises-for-lockdown-party-on-eve-of-prince-philips-funeral-1092252185.html

Ex-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral

The UK government is now being rocked, as people are angered by reports saying that numerous parties were held at 10 Downing Street during the lockdown period... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

James Slack, former director of communications for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, issued a public apology on Friday, regarding a party held at Downing Street on 16 April. The party was held to mark the departure of Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, as well as the departure of one of the prime minister's personal photographers.

