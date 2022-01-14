Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/nirvana-baby-refiles-lawsuit-against-legendary-band-for-child-pornography-1092258942.html
Nirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography
Nirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography
Spencer Elden, who was pictured in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana's album "Nevermind", is continuing his legal process, claiming the said photo caused "permanent... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
nirvana
us
lawsuit
Elden, 30, has filed another lawsuit against the band. The second suit was submitted on 12 January after his initial complaint was dismissed by a judge last month. He appeared on the cover of Nirvana's iconic album "Nevermind" as a baby, and began legal proceedings in August. His first lawsuit claimed that the cover image was child pornography. In early January, a California court ruled to dismiss the claim, but allowed the amended complaint to be filed. In the new lawsuit, Elden's lawyers dropped the allegations of sex trafficking, leaving claims of using their client as an object of child pornography. The defendants are the surviving musicians of Nirvana, Universal Music Group, and photographer Kirk Weddle. Spencer is demanding $150,000 from each of them - not counting the reimbursement of legal costs. The defendants have until 27 January to reply to Elden's new complaint.
https://sputniknews.com/20210825/kid-from-nirvanas-nevermind-album-cover-files-150k-lawsuit-dubs-photo-sexual-exploitation-1083707355.html
Nirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography

13:20 GMT 14.01.2022
© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1993 file photo, Nirvana band members, Chris Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain pose, with an unidentified man, right, after receiving an award for best alternative video for In Bloom at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif.
© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
Martha Yiling
Martha Yiling
All materials
Spencer Elden, who was pictured in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana's album "Nevermind", is continuing his legal process, claiming the said photo caused "permanent emotional distress".
Elden, 30, has filed another lawsuit against the band. The second suit was submitted on 12 January after his initial complaint was dismissed by a judge last month.
He appeared on the cover of Nirvana's iconic album "Nevermind" as a baby, and began legal proceedings in August. His first lawsuit claimed that the cover image was child pornography. In early January, a California court ruled to dismiss the claim, but allowed the amended complaint to be filed.
A spoof of the famous cover of Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind (then with Spencer Elden as the model)
Kid From Nirvana's Nevermind Album Cover Files $150k Lawsuit, Dubs Photo 'Sexual Exploitation'
25 August 2021, 09:39 GMT
In the new lawsuit, Elden's lawyers dropped the allegations of sex trafficking, leaving claims of using their client as an object of child pornography. The defendants are the surviving musicians of Nirvana, Universal Music Group, and photographer Kirk Weddle. Spencer is demanding $150,000 from each of them - not counting the reimbursement of legal costs.
The defendants have until 27 January to reply to Elden's new complaint.
