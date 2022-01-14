https://sputniknews.com/20220114/nirvana-baby-refiles-lawsuit-against-legendary-band-for-child-pornography-1092258942.html

Nirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography

Nirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography

Spencer Elden, who was pictured in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana's album "Nevermind", is continuing his legal process, claiming the said photo caused "permanent... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T13:20+0000

2022-01-14T13:20+0000

2022-01-14T13:20+0000

nirvana

us

lawsuit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092259095_0:0:2993:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_a88a9d594b32a1dba4627c70dc5bd7ba.jpg

Elden, 30, has filed another lawsuit against the band. The second suit was submitted on 12 January after his initial complaint was dismissed by a judge last month. He appeared on the cover of Nirvana's iconic album "Nevermind" as a baby, and began legal proceedings in August. His first lawsuit claimed that the cover image was child pornography. In early January, a California court ruled to dismiss the claim, but allowed the amended complaint to be filed. In the new lawsuit, Elden's lawyers dropped the allegations of sex trafficking, leaving claims of using their client as an object of child pornography. The defendants are the surviving musicians of Nirvana, Universal Music Group, and photographer Kirk Weddle. Spencer is demanding $150,000 from each of them - not counting the reimbursement of legal costs. The defendants have until 27 January to reply to Elden's new complaint.

https://sputniknews.com/20210825/kid-from-nirvanas-nevermind-album-cover-files-150k-lawsuit-dubs-photo-sexual-exploitation-1083707355.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

nirvana, us, lawsuit