Nevermind: Nirvana Wins Legal Battle Against Child Porn Lawsuit

A judge has dismissed a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana by a man who was photographed naked on the legendary cover of the band's classic 1991 album "Nevermind".

A judge has dismissed a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana by a man who was photographed naked on the legendary cover of the band's classic 1991 album "Nevermind".An American court dismissed the claim by Spencer Elden, whose baby photo was published on Nirvana's iconic 1991 album. He had demanded that Universal Music edit the picture and cover up his genitals. According to his claim, he was the victim of child exploitation and the album cover is child porn, but the legal team for the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic), as well as Courtney Love (Kurt Cobain's widow) and Kirk Weddle, who photographed Elden 30 years ago, argued that the allegations are absurd and that over these three decades the so-called "Nirvana Baby" has been profiting from the said photo. Elden also demanded $150,000 in compensation from each participant for "moral damage".Elden's defenсe team may file an appeal by 13 January. Yet, if his lawyers fail to meet this deadline, then they will not be able to re-apply. If they succeed, Nirvana's lawyers will have to answer by 27 January. The process against the remaining members of Nirvana started last August after then 30-year-old Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit against the band claiming that photo of him on the album's cover "traumatised him for life". He argued that his father Rick, who gave his permission to Kirk Weddle to photograph his son, never signed documents authorising the use of his images as he was only four months old. Elden's parents were Weddle's acquaintances and received $200 for the photos. This case made a splash with netizens, who created a little flashmob. The flashmob begins with the words: "If the child from the cover of Nevermind wins, I will sue...". Users began to share what childhood traumas they could blame not only on Nirvana, but also on other celebrities as a joke. These included musicians, who by their appearance or album covers, caused "moral damage" to users. Nirvana's "Nevermind" came out in September 1991 and eventually became one of the best-selling albums in music history. The death of the group's lead singer, Kurt Cobain, garnered even more attention for the band and its music, pushing album sales up. The cover of "Nevermind" features a naked baby underwater in a pool reaching for a dollar bill attached to a fish hook.

