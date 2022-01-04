Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/nevermind-nirvana-wins-legal-battle-against-child-porn-lawsuit--1092058997.html
Nevermind: Nirvana Wins Legal Battle Against Child Porn Lawsuit
Nevermind: Nirvana Wins Legal Battle Against Child Porn Lawsuit
A judge has dismissed a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana by a man who was photographed naked on the legendary cover of the band's classic 1991 album "Nevermind".
2022-01-04T14:32+0000
2022-01-06T11:33+0000
us
lawsuit
nirvana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083707181_0:135:1200:810_1920x0_80_0_0_c1f34acad0d93547fc578ece3f03a396.jpg
A judge has dismissed a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana by a man who was photographed naked on the legendary cover of the band's classic 1991 album "Nevermind".An American court dismissed the claim by Spencer Elden, whose baby photo was published on Nirvana's iconic 1991 album. He had demanded that Universal Music edit the picture and cover up his genitals. According to his claim, he was the victim of child exploitation and the album cover is child porn, but the legal team for the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic), as well as Courtney Love (Kurt Cobain's widow) and Kirk Weddle, who photographed Elden 30 years ago, argued that the allegations are absurd and that over these three decades the so-called "Nirvana Baby" has been profiting from the said photo. Elden also demanded $150,000 in compensation from each participant for "moral damage".Elden's defenсe team may file an appeal by 13 January. Yet, if his lawyers fail to meet this deadline, then they will not be able to re-apply. If they succeed, Nirvana's lawyers will have to answer by 27 January. The process against the remaining members of Nirvana started last August after then 30-year-old Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit against the band claiming that photo of him on the album's cover "traumatised him for life". He argued that his father Rick, who gave his permission to Kirk Weddle to photograph his son, never signed documents authorising the use of his images as he was only four months old. Elden's parents were Weddle's acquaintances and received $200 for the photos. This case made a splash with netizens, who created a little flashmob. The flashmob begins with the words: "If the child from the cover of Nevermind wins, I will sue...". Users began to share what childhood traumas they could blame not only on Nirvana, but also on other celebrities as a joke. These included musicians, who by their appearance or album covers, caused "moral damage" to users. Nirvana's "Nevermind" came out in September 1991 and eventually became one of the best-selling albums in music history. The death of the group's lead singer, Kurt Cobain, garnered even more attention for the band and its music, pushing album sales up. The cover of "Nevermind" features a naked baby underwater in a pool reaching for a dollar bill attached to a fish hook.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083707181_0:22:1200:922_1920x0_80_0_0_8ec400805c029f226096424d8221931a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, lawsuit, nirvana

Nevermind: Nirvana Wins Legal Battle Against Child Porn Lawsuit

14:32 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 06.01.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Pål Nordseth / nevermindA spoof of the famous cover of Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind (then with Spencer Elden as the model)
A spoof of the famous cover of Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind (then with Spencer Elden as the model) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Pål Nordseth / nevermind
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Spencer Elden started the legal process against the surviving members of Nirvana last August. The man, who turned 30 in 2021, explained that his childhood photo on the cover of the group's album "Nevermind" had "traumatised him for life".
A judge has dismissed a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana by a man who was photographed naked on the legendary cover of the band's classic 1991 album "Nevermind".
An American court dismissed the claim by Spencer Elden, whose baby photo was published on Nirvana's iconic 1991 album. He had demanded that Universal Music edit the picture and cover up his genitals. According to his claim, he was the victim of child exploitation and the album cover is child porn, but the legal team for the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic), as well as Courtney Love (Kurt Cobain's widow) and Kirk Weddle, who photographed Elden 30 years ago, argued that the allegations are absurd and that over these three decades the so-called "Nirvana Baby" has been profiting from the said photo. Elden also demanded $150,000 in compensation from each participant for "moral damage".
Elden's defenсe team may file an appeal by 13 January. Yet, if his lawyers fail to meet this deadline, then they will not be able to re-apply. If they succeed, Nirvana's lawyers will have to answer by 27 January.
The process against the remaining members of Nirvana started last August after then 30-year-old Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit against the band claiming that photo of him on the album's cover "traumatised him for life". He argued that his father Rick, who gave his permission to Kirk Weddle to photograph his son, never signed documents authorising the use of his images as he was only four months old. Elden's parents were Weddle's acquaintances and received $200 for the photos.
This case made a splash with netizens, who created a little flashmob. The flashmob begins with the words: "If the child from the cover of Nevermind wins, I will sue...". Users began to share what childhood traumas they could blame not only on Nirvana, but also on other celebrities as a joke. These included musicians, who by their appearance or album covers, caused "moral damage" to users.
Nirvana's "Nevermind" came out in September 1991 and eventually became one of the best-selling albums in music history. The death of the group's lead singer, Kurt Cobain, garnered even more attention for the band and its music, pushing album sales up. The cover of "Nevermind" features a naked baby underwater in a pool reaching for a dollar bill attached to a fish hook.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:54 GMTUK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis
11:52 GMTTop British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules
11:44 GMTWhat is the CSTO and Why Are Its Peacekeeping Forces Being Sent to Kazakhstan?
11:38 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
11:29 GMTWhite House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise
10:51 GMTMoscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
10:41 GMTIndia Calls Off Global Business Summit Amid Massive Surge in COVID-19 Cases
10:36 GMTMan in India's Kerala Cons Over 900 People With Fake Crypto, Raising $161 Million
09:58 GMTBulli Bai Case: App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested for Putting Women Up for 'Auction' in India
09:54 GMTWatch CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Heading to Kazakhstan After Violent Riots in Almaty
09:48 GMTEx-VP Mike Pence's Team Reportedly Collaborating With 6 January House Committee
09:40 GMT2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat