Dance Off! Video of Boris Johnson Rocking the Floor Goes Viral Amid #PartyGate Scandal

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his office continue to apologise about the partying which allegedly went on in Downing Street while the rest of the... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

boris johnson

dance

viral

uk

Have you ever seen Boris Johnson hitting the dancefloor while his partner joins in, wielding a lightsaber? The video clip of the UK prime minister boogeying with someone whom users have already dubbed "the then-chair of the London Assembly" has quickly gone viral on social media in the wake of the scandalous claims about alleged parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns.The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Glenn Kitson, swiftly spreading to other platforms, and was quickly met with a mixture of of cringe and outrage from users.It's not clear when the video was filmed, but the users immediately alleged that the footage is from one of the notorious "parties" that were allegedly held by government officials during the coronavirus lockdown period. However, among those quick to poke fun at Johnson, there was one user who suggested that the video has no connection to the "partygate" gatherings. Henry Dyer, an Insider reporter, rolled out a theory that the clip could have been filmed during Johnson's time spent as Mayor of London.Over the week, there have been several apologies regarding the alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street. Among those apologising were No 10 itself, Boris Johnson and his former communications director, whose departure from office turned out to be the occasion for one of the gatherings.

