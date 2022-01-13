https://sputniknews.com/20220113/too-little-too-late-as-biden-tries-to-squeeze-in-filibuster-changes-before-midterms-1092222116.html
Too Little, Too Late as Biden Tries to Squeeze in Filibuster Changes Before Midterms
U.S. and Russia Meet In Geneva for Intense & Wide Ranging Negotiations
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a new study looking into a link between diabetes and COVID, intense negotiations between the U.S. and Russia, Kazakhstan’s leader beginning a purge of cabinet members after riots, and NYC allowing non-citizens to vote.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Ritter: Point of No Return in NATO ExpansionsTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Democrats Committing Political Suicide with Arbitrary MLK Day DeadlineColeen Rowley - Former FBI Agent | Why is the FBI Evading Questions About Informants Operating on Jan. 6th?In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about how the US created a nightmare for themselves by choosing to get into a conflict with Russia over aggressive NATO expansions that Ritter says leaves Russia no option but to defend themselves.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the puzzling motives of Biden backing filibuster rule changes the very same year his party is due to lose the majority in the Senate and Schumer’s arbitrary deadline to pass voting rights legislation. We also talked about stories out of NYC including Mayor Eric Adams’ insensitive comments about the Bronx fire, Adams hiring his brother as deputy NYPD commissioner, and more.In the third hour, Coleen Rowley joined the conversation to talk about what the FBI standard policy is when asked about informants after Ted Cruz grilled an FBI official over if there were any FBI agents operating on Jan. 6th, and why the Jan. 6th committee hid testimony until now from suspected agent provocateur Ray Epps.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Russia facing a point of no return if NATO continues expanding, the Democrats' confusing move setting an arbitrary deadline that will almost certainly be missed, and the FBI evading questions about informants on Jan. 6th.
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Ritter: Point of No Return in NATO Expansions
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Democrats Committing Political Suicide with Arbitrary MLK Day Deadline
Coleen Rowley - Former FBI Agent | Why is the FBI Evading Questions About Informants Operating on Jan. 6th?
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about how the US created a nightmare for themselves by choosing to get into a conflict with Russia over aggressive NATO expansions that Ritter says leaves Russia no option but to defend themselves.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the puzzling motives of Biden backing filibuster rule changes the very same year his party is due to lose the majority in the Senate and Schumer’s arbitrary deadline to pass voting rights legislation. We also talked about stories out of NYC including Mayor Eric Adams’ insensitive comments about the Bronx fire, Adams hiring his brother as deputy NYPD commissioner, and more.
In the third hour, Coleen Rowley joined the conversation to talk about what the FBI standard policy is when asked about informants after Ted Cruz grilled an FBI official over if there were any FBI agents operating on Jan. 6th, and why the Jan. 6th committee hid testimony until now from suspected agent provocateur Ray Epps.
