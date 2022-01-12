https://sputniknews.com/20220112/bill-gates-believes-after-omicron-covid-19-can-be-treated-like-seasonal-flu-1092199720.html

Bill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'

Bill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went on Twitter on 11 January to share his opinions on a plethora of issues linked with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022-01-12T10:37+0000

2022-01-12T10:37+0000

2022-01-12T10:37+0000

microsoft

bill gates

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082913591_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_2846b886eebe5006dcfe4c8d1779cd86.jpg

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went on Twitter on 11 January to share his opinions on a plethora of issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.In his live Q&A session with Devi Sridhar, director of Global Health Governance and professor at the University of Edinburgh Medical School in Scotland, Gates predicted what would follow after the current Omicron wave of COVID-19 outbreak dies down.The co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation warned of the effects of the Omicron variant on the unvaccinated, claiming most of the severe cases will be those who failed to get the jabs. He expressed the belief that people may have to take yearly inoculations in the foreseeable future.Vaccines, wrote Gates in his Twitter thread, prevent severe cases of the respiratory disease and deaths, but they still “allow breakthrough infections". He underscored the importance of developing vaccines that "prevent re-infection and have many years of duration". Asked what were the odds that a more contagious variant of COVID-19 might be looming after Omicron, the philanthropist didn’t think it was likely.The American multi-billionaire also addressed some of the aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic that have triggered speculations and conspiracy theories. On the origins of the virus – a hotly debated topic – he pointed to the data being “pretty strong” that it came from another species.While a 2021 World Health Organization study offered no definitive answers on the issue, dismissing as "extremely unlikely" the theory of a leak from a Chinese laboratory, he advised labs to be “careful”."There will be future outbreaks coming from other species so we need to invest in being ready," wrote Bill Gates.When asked about the conspiracy theory that claimed the entrepreneur came up with the coronavirus in order to control the world’s population through vaccination, Gates, who has millions towards research on the infectious disease, including the development of inoculation and its procurement, wrote that like Devi Sridhar, Anthony Fauci, and others, he himself had been "subject to a lot of misinformation". Looking ahead, Bill Gates said the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to be injected with more resources to get a head start on pandemics.In December 2021, Bill Gates had voiced optimism that the Omicron-generated surge in coronavirus cases could burn itself out in three months, adding, "I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022."

https://sputniknews.com/20200814/bill-gates-doesnt-rule-out-that-coronavirus-vaccine-may-become-mandatory-1080172902.html

MichaelAngelus GATES KNOWS PROGRAMMING AND MONEY PERIOD.. HE IS NOT QUALIFIED TO YAK ON ABOUT THE FUTURE OF VIRUSES. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

microsoft, bill gates