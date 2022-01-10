Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: NATO Must Reject 'Military Development of Territory' of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Talks
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/moderna-expects-to-have-covid-19-booster-targeting-omicron-by-autumn-1092160501.html
Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Autumn
Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Autumn
Moderna is developing an updated booster vaccine against COVID-19 set to be released in autumn and to offer protection against Omicron, CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC.
2022-01-10T15:47+0000
2022-01-10T15:47+0000
omicron covid strain
vaccine
moderna
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083102687_0:181:3071:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_f41e4547f8c4ddc87d59c36a063125ef.jpg
"We are discussing with public health leaders around the world to decide what we think is the best strategy for the potential booster for the fall of 2022. We believe it will contain omicron," Bancel said.The Omicron-specific booster shot will soon enter clinical trials as Moderna prepares to supply as many as 2-3 billion booster doses this year alone, according to the report.The United Kingdom, South Korea, Switzerland have already placed orders for Moderna boosters worth $18.5 billion, the report said.Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration shortened the interval between receiving the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses produced by Moderna and getting a booster shot from six months to five in American adults 18 and older.Omicron remains the predominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States and accounts for 95.4% of new infections, according to data compiled by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention during the week ending 1 January.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083102687_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60dc59e7c54961c9db4aaec2f8e8aef7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vaccine, moderna, omicron strain

Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Autumn

15:47 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARA healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Moderna is developing an updated booster vaccine against COVID-19 set to be released in autumn and to offer protection against Omicron, CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC.
"We are discussing with public health leaders around the world to decide what we think is the best strategy for the potential booster for the fall of 2022. We believe it will contain omicron," Bancel said.
The Omicron-specific booster shot will soon enter clinical trials as Moderna prepares to supply as many as 2-3 billion booster doses this year alone, according to the report.
The United Kingdom, South Korea, Switzerland have already placed orders for Moderna boosters worth $18.5 billion, the report said.
Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration shortened the interval between receiving the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses produced by Moderna and getting a booster shot from six months to five in American adults 18 and older.
Omicron remains the predominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States and accounts for 95.4% of new infections, according to data compiled by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention during the week ending 1 January.
011001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:39 GMTNATO Must Reject Military 'Development of Territory' of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Talks
16:38 GMTWWII-Era Archive Created on Himmler's Orders Offers 'Mine of Information' on Freemasons
16:30 GMTSenior Russian Diplomats Hold Press Briefing After Talks With US
16:00 GMTFrance Reportedly Seeking Whole-of-EU Treaty With Britain on Migrant Channel Crossings
15:58 GMTUS-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours
15:47 GMTModerna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Autumn
15:31 GMTDenmark Set to Send 4 Fighter Jets, Frigate to Baltic States
15:20 GMT'Putin Appeasement' Slur Shows Little Chance for Diplomacy
15:12 GMTForeign Militants From Afghanistan, Mideast Countries Took Part in Kazakhstan Riots, Tokayev Says
14:50 GMTDems ‘Still in the Dark’ Over Manchin Build Back Better Agenda as Hopes for Legislative Deal Dwindle
14:45 GMTJan 6 Panel Reportedly Plans to Take Trump Communications With State Officials on 2020 Vote Public
14:45 GMTSex Abuse Victims Lose Case Against Reigning English Premier League Champions Manchester City
14:41 GMTFather of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row
14:32 GMTProtest Reportedly Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blackouts
14:22 GMTMacron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030
14:18 GMT'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win
14:00 GMTProtests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu
13:57 GMTTaliban Promise Safety for Resistance Leaders Including Ahmad Massoud as They Meet in Tehran
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled