https://sputniknews.com/20220111/us-pledges-to-provide-russia-with-written-response-to-geneva-talks-next-week-1092175976.html

US Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week

US Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week

The United States promised to provide Russia with a written response to the security guarantees proposals next week, a source close to the Geneva talks said on Tuesday.

2022-01-11T11:18+0000

2022-01-11T11:18+0000

2022-01-11T11:20+0000

us

russia

geneva talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092155571_0:170:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_e04161525fceca37bc041e5f3ebb7d6c.jpg

"The Americans promised to report on the results of the Geneva [meeting] to the leadership and provide us with a written response next week," the source said.Russia needs a concrete response to its concerns, primarily in the context of NATO's non-expansion, the source said, noting that "any evasions are not interesting."Russia and the US held negotiations for about 8 hours on 10 January to discuss security guarantees proposed by Moscow last month to reduce tensions between Russia and NATO. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the talks were "difficult, professional, specific", and Moscow reiterated that it has no plans to "invade" Ukraine (as numerous Western media outlets have been alleging in the past several months). The diplomat also said that the outcome of the Russia-NATO talks on 12 January and talks at the Organisation for Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday will show if another round of negotiations on security guarantees takes place in future.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, geneva talks