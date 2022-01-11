Registration was successful!
US Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week
US Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week
The United States promised to provide Russia with a written response to the security guarantees proposals next week, a source close to the Geneva talks said on Tuesday.
"The Americans promised to report on the results of the Geneva [meeting] to the leadership and provide us with a written response next week," the source said.Russia needs a concrete response to its concerns, primarily in the context of NATO's non-expansion, the source said, noting that "any evasions are not interesting."Russia and the US held negotiations for about 8 hours on 10 January to discuss security guarantees proposed by Moscow last month to reduce tensions between Russia and NATO. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the talks were "difficult, professional, specific", and Moscow reiterated that it has no plans to "invade" Ukraine (as numerous Western media outlets have been alleging in the past several months). The diplomat also said that the outcome of the Russia-NATO talks on 12 January and talks at the Organisation for Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday will show if another round of negotiations on security guarantees takes place in future.
us, russia, geneva talks

US Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week

11:18 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 11.01.2022)
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (R) attend security talks on soaring tensions over Ukraine, at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (R) attend security talks on soaring tensions over Ukraine, at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© DENIS BALIBOUSE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States promised to provide Russia with a written response to the security guarantees proposals next week, a source close to the Geneva talks said on Tuesday.
"The Americans promised to report on the results of the Geneva [meeting] to the leadership and provide us with a written response next week," the source said.
Russia needs a concrete response to its concerns, primarily in the context of NATO's non-expansion, the source said, noting that "any evasions are not interesting."
Russia and the US held negotiations for about 8 hours on 10 January to discuss security guarantees proposed by Moscow last month to reduce tensions between Russia and NATO. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the talks were "difficult, professional, specific", and Moscow reiterated that it has no plans to "invade" Ukraine (as numerous Western media outlets have been alleging in the past several months). The diplomat also said that the outcome of the Russia-NATO talks on 12 January and talks at the Organisation for Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday will show if another round of negotiations on security guarantees takes place in future.
