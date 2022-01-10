NATO must reject the principle of the military 'development of territory' of its eastern flanks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a press conference after Monday's discussions in Geneva with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and other US officials."We have presented to the Americans in an extremely detailed way the logic and substantive part of our proposals, explained why obtaining legal guarantees from NATO not to expand is an absolute imperative, explained why we absolutely must receive legal guarantees on the non-deployment of the relevant strike systems and why we are raising the question about NATO abandoning, by and large, the [military] development of the territory of states which joined the alliance after 1997," Ryabkov said.
Eochaidh_OghaChruithne
So, basically, nothing fundamental was accomplished.
NATO Must Reject Military 'Development of Territory' of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Talks
Senior Russian diplomats led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with their US counterparts in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday to discuss a pair of Russian security proposals in mid-December outlining ways to considerably ease tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc.
