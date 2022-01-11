https://sputniknews.com/20220111/sarah-palin-strips-bare-ocasio-cortezs-tactic-based-on-obsession-with-sex--video-1092184477.html

Sarah Palin Strips Bare Ocasio-Cortez's Tactic Based on 'Obsession With Sex' – Video

Sarah Palin Strips Bare Ocasio-Cortez's Tactic Based on 'Obsession With Sex' – Video

The former US vice-presidential hopeful argued that it does not appear that Ocasio-Cortez has been accountable for “maybe her entire life.” 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T17:11+0000

2022-01-11T17:11+0000

2022-01-11T17:11+0000

sarah palin

us

sex

criticism

obsession

alexandria ocasio-cortez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101730/91/1017309155_0:0:4621:2600_1920x0_80_0_0_55c4d87e3ed3e6427c39b2b4684537ae.jpg

Former Alaska governor and Republican ex-vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has fired back at Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who suggested earlier that the Republicans’ alleged “fixation” on her is based on “deranged sexual frustrations."During her appearance on Fox News’ Primetime, Palin was asked what would happen if she were to try and deflect political rivals’ criticism of her in a fashion similar to that exhibited by AOC.She then pointed at the matter with Ocasio-Cortez’s “suggestion of dating and attraction to someone and blaming her failures on that, that obsession with sex.”According to Palin, it is a tactic meant to ensure that AOC "doesn’t have doesn't have to be held accountable," and that "it sounds like she hasn't been held accountable for much, maybe her entire life."This development comes after Ocasio-Cortez caught flak online after being spotted dining maskless with Miami with her boyfriend, with her attracting further criticism after she later admitted to testing positive for COVID-19.In response, AOC tweeted that "It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women & LGBT+ people in general," adding that “these people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

sarah palin, us, sex, criticism, obsession, alexandria ocasio-cortez