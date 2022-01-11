Sarah Palin Strips Bare Ocasio-Cortez's Tactic Based on 'Obsession With Sex' – Video
© AP Photo / John LocherFormer Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks to a crowd during an event to promote her television show, "Amazing America with Sarah Palin," at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, in Las Vegas
© AP Photo / John Locher
The former US vice-presidential hopeful argued that it does not appear that Ocasio-Cortez has been accountable for “maybe her entire life.”
Former Alaska governor and Republican ex-vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has fired back at Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who suggested earlier that the Republicans’ alleged “fixation” on her is based on “deranged sexual frustrations."
During her appearance on Fox News’ Primetime, Palin was asked what would happen if she were to try and deflect political rivals’ criticism of her in a fashion similar to that exhibited by AOC.
"Isn't that something, that is pretty creepy, junior high-ish," John McCain’s former running mate replied. "It amazes me though, her and other liberals, socialists even, their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are. And here her obsession, at least her suggestion, always gender and sex, I truly believe there are enough Americans who get it and understand what her tactic is. That is to deflect from what the real issues are."
She then pointed at the matter with Ocasio-Cortez’s “suggestion of dating and attraction to someone and blaming her failures on that, that obsession with sex.”
"Look how the liberals want to pound that into the public's head, that advertising who is attracted to who, what people do in the privacy of their own bedroom, all the things that have to do with privacy and sex, the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that,” she said.
According to Palin, it is a tactic meant to ensure that AOC "doesn’t have doesn't have to be held accountable," and that "it sounds like she hasn't been held accountable for much, maybe her entire life."
"She doesn't have that foundation of accountability and that public service heart that is so necessary in order to serve well and be accountable," Palin remarked.
This development comes after Ocasio-Cortez caught flak online after being spotted dining maskless with Miami with her boyfriend, with her attracting further criticism after she later admitted to testing positive for COVID-19.
In response, AOC tweeted that "It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women & LGBT+ people in general," adding that “these people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead.”