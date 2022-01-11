Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/putin-compares-kazakhstan-to-the-2014-euromaidan-1092166440.html
Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan
Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including New York City Mayor Eric Adams supporting illegals voting in local... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T08:22+0000
2022-01-11T08:22+0000
us
radio
the backstory
russia
kazakhstan
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092166415_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f630dea15f3815e5c0bcd6e9496df24a.jpg
Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including New York City Mayor Eric Adams supporting illegals voting in local elections, and comedian Bob Saget dying at age 65.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Russia - America Meeting, NATO Expansion, and Anthony BlinkenKeri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Democrats Bullying Constituents, Science in Politics, and Mass PsychosisIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Peter Oliver about the recent US- Russia meeting, NATO military drills, and the Russian military in Kazakhstan. Peter discussed the violent protests in Kazakhstan and how Russian military troops helped quash the violence. Peter talked about the American media coverage and the propaganda surrounding Ukraine - Russia tension.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about dehumanization, division among Americans, and pro-censorship liberals. Keri spoke on the behavior of leftists and the lack of empathy from the political left. Keri discussed the demonization of unvaccinated Americans and how Democrats have become the party of censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092166415_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a4db09d8b2233c746c629de5c5f0147d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, radio, the backstory, аудио, russia, kazakhstan, nato

Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan

08:22 GMT 11.01.2022
Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including New York City Mayor Eric Adams supporting illegals voting in local elections, and comedian Bob Saget dying at age 65.
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Russia - America Meeting, NATO Expansion, and Anthony Blinken
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Democrats Bullying Constituents, Science in Politics, and Mass Psychosis
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Peter Oliver about the recent US- Russia meeting, NATO military drills, and the Russian military in Kazakhstan. Peter discussed the violent protests in Kazakhstan and how Russian military troops helped quash the violence. Peter talked about the American media coverage and the propaganda surrounding Ukraine - Russia tension.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about dehumanization, division among Americans, and pro-censorship liberals. Keri spoke on the behavior of leftists and the lack of empathy from the political left. Keri discussed the demonization of unvaccinated Americans and how Democrats have become the party of censorship.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails
08:00 GMTSouth Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
07:50 GMTChina Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
07:36 GMTLabour Seeks to Force Vote on Scrapping VAT on Energy Bills to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.