Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan

Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including New York City Mayor Eric Adams supporting illegals voting in local elections, and comedian Bob Saget dying at age 65.

Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including New York City Mayor Eric Adams supporting illegals voting in local elections, and comedian Bob Saget dying at age 65.

GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Russia - America Meeting, NATO Expansion, and Anthony BlinkenKeri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Democrats Bullying Constituents, Science in Politics, and Mass PsychosisIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Peter Oliver about the recent US- Russia meeting, NATO military drills, and the Russian military in Kazakhstan. Peter discussed the violent protests in Kazakhstan and how Russian military troops helped quash the violence. Peter talked about the American media coverage and the propaganda surrounding Ukraine - Russia tension.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about dehumanization, division among Americans, and pro-censorship liberals. Keri spoke on the behavior of leftists and the lack of empathy from the political left. Keri discussed the demonization of unvaccinated Americans and how Democrats have become the party of censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

