Live Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest

Violent protests erupted in Kazakhstan earlier in the month over an increase in prices for liquefied gas.
Despite the government's attempts to quell the crowds and now-fulfilled promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, as well as looting, arson and acts of terrorism across Kazakhstan.
According to the country's Interior Ministry, 17 law enforcement officers were killed.
Foreign militants, including some recruited from Afghanistan and the Middle East, have participated in the aggression against Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.
The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, said that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "hybrid terrorist" attack carried out with the participation of both internal and external forces and aimed at overthrowing the government.
After violence followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until 19 January, and invited Collective Security Treaty Organisation peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control and help eliminate "the terrorist threat".
06:01 GMT 11.01.2022
Tokayev Signs Decree to Appoint Smailov as Prime Minister of Country - Presidential Office
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Tuesday a decree on the appointment of former First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is currently the acting prime minister, as government head, the presidential office said.
"To appoint Alikhan Smailov ... the prime minister of Kazakhstan," the office said citing the decree.
Earlier in the day, the lower house approved Smailov's candidacy.
06:01 GMT 11.01.2022
Tokayev Says Terrorist War Was Unleashed Against Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday that a terrorist war was unleashed against the country.
"A terrorist war was unleashed against our country. The enemy showed extreme cruelty and readiness to take any steps. He sowed fear among the population in order to suppress even the very idea of resistance. The plan of attack on Kazakhstan included a number of different aspects: military, political, ideological, disinformation and others," Tokayev told lawmakers.
The leader lashed out at the country's National Security Committee, noting that the committee failed to detect the threat to the country's national security.
"Professionals worked on the preparation of the seizure of power in Kazakhstan," the president said, noting that the attempted coup failed.