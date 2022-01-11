Live Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest

Tokayev Signs Decree to Appoint Smailov as Prime Minister of Country - Presidential Office

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Tuesday a decree on the appointment of former First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is currently the acting prime minister, as government head, the presidential office said.



"To appoint Alikhan Smailov ... the prime minister of Kazakhstan," the office said citing the decree.

Earlier in the day, the lower house approved Smailov's candidacy.