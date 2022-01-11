Mission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says

President Tokayev said that the withdrawal of a CSTO peacekeeping contingent, sent to the nation to restore order, would begin in two days and would take no more than 10 days. "The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed, in two days a phased withdrawal of the united CSTO peacekeeping contingent will begin. The process of withdrawal of the contingent will take no more than 10 days," Tokayev said.
Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices, and were soon followed by rioting and looting. This prompted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to declare a nationwide state of emergency, effective until 19 January.
