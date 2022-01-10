https://sputniknews.com/20220110/stoltenberg-will-never-compromise-on-nato-open-door-membership-policy-ahead-of-russia-talks-1092151168.html

'We'll Never Compromise' on NATO Open-Door Membership Policy, Stoltenberg Says Ahead of Russia Talks

'We'll Never Compromise' on NATO Open-Door Membership Policy, Stoltenberg Says Ahead of Russia Talks

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that forthcoming talks between Russia and the US on strategic stability should generally be about... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-10T09:58+0000

2022-01-10T09:58+0000

2022-01-10T10:37+0000

military & intelligence

jens stoltenberg

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

NATO will never compromise on its open-door membership policy, the organisation's head Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting in Brussels on Monday. Stoltenberg added that the bloc will help Ukraine to move towards membership of the alliance. He emphasized that there will be "severe costs" for Russia should it invade Ukraine.He also said that this week's security negotiations with Russia may not resolve all issues at once but still could provide a pathway to avoid conflict."It is possible to make deals with Russia...What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process," Stoltenberg said, quoted by Reuters. Stoltenberg's statements come as delegations from Russia and the US have started talks on security guarantees in Geneva. Earlier, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that although Moscow was ready to hear Washington's position regarding the non-deployment of missiles on Ukraine's territory, the dialogue would only be effective if the decision of the Budapest summit on Ukraine's possible NATO membership were revised.

Wayne Gabler How about member nations that want to ditch their NATO membership, they can or do NATO start bombing campaigns and endless sanctions? Like Canada fore instance, based on the same human rights abuses that have China claim the World Bank to be a terrorist entity. 0

Alan Conlan NATO is a terrorist organization. Look at NATO's history over the past seventy years, its willful carnage of defenceless peoples now exceeding that of the warring fascists of the 1940s. NATO's club of brutal wardogs are only going to get worse. This is their nature. The Russians were the ones who cleansed Europe of the inter-warring fascists of the 1940s. Now, it appears, the obligation is upon Russia again. President Putin must stand firm. In accord with Universal Law, NATO must be surgically neutered. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

military & intelligence, jens stoltenberg, nato