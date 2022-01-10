Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/golden-globe-organizers-refute-rumors-about-causes-of-ceremonys-scaled-down-format-1092143792.html
Golden Globe Organizers Refute Rumors About Causes of Ceremony’s Scaled-Down Format
Golden Globe Organizers Refute Rumors About Causes of Ceremony’s Scaled-Down Format
Golden Globe Organizers Belittle Causes Of Ceremony’s Cutty Format
2022-01-10T04:05+0000
2022-01-10T04:05+0000
golden globe awards
us
boycott
hollywood stars
racism
golden globe
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082216027_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4927b3eee305c0f9c9608c982a961b.jpg
Golden Globe organizers are downplaying rumors that the typically glamorous ceremony is being held in an unusual format because of the numerous accusations related to issues of sexism and racism, The Sun reported on Sunday.Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne said that nominees and press weren't invited due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, have called for a boycott of the Golden Globes. Johansson said she has often heard sexist remarks from some HFPA members, with some of them bordering on sexual harassment. Actor Tom Cruise earlier returned all of his “golden globes” to the organizers.NBC has refused to broadcast the event, while Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia have also stopped cooperating with the Association, and more than 100 companies have turned down offers to engage with the awards.The organizers of the award ceremony noted that over the past few months, many aspects of the event have been revised, while the composition of the jury was expanded and has become more racially diverse.
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/embattled-actor-james-franco-admits-he-slept-with-students-as-he-opens-up-about-sex-addiction-1091752205.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082216027_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd9a07fbca08996260a8f69db107ba2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
golden globe awards, us, boycott, hollywood stars, racism, golden globe, covid-19

Golden Globe Organizers Refute Rumors About Causes of Ceremony’s Scaled-Down Format

04:05 GMT 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HFPAАктер Шон Пенн на церемонии награждения премии "Золотой глобус" в США
Актер Шон Пенн на церемонии награждения премии Золотой глобус в США - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HFPA
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
This year's Golden Globes will be held without star guests, red carpet, press and accompanying parties. The decision to have a pared-down event has been rumored to be based not solely on the recent spike in COVID-19, as the ceremony, which has been surrounded by scandal for almost the entire past year, is now being tacitly boycotted by Hollywood.
Golden Globe organizers are downplaying rumors that the typically glamorous ceremony is being held in an unusual format because of the numerous accusations related to issues of sexism and racism, The Sun reported on Sunday.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne said that nominees and press weren't invited due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
“It's going to be a very small event only in front of our members and our grantees,” she said. “It will not be a dinner because we're taking a lot of precautions because of Omicron. It's just going to be a very short 90-minute ceremony where we're announcing the winners."
Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, have called for a boycott of the Golden Globes. Johansson said she has often heard sexist remarks from some HFPA members, with some of them bordering on sexual harassment. Actor Tom Cruise earlier returned all of his “golden globes” to the organizers.
James Franco is seen at the Golden Globes Official After Party sponsored by Lindt Chocolate on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Embattled Actor James Franco Admits He Slept With Students as He Opens Up About Sex Addiction
23 December 2021, 14:48 GMT
NBC has refused to broadcast the event, while Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia have also stopped cooperating with the Association, and more than 100 companies have turned down offers to engage with the awards.
The organizers of the award ceremony noted that over the past few months, many aspects of the event have been revised, while the composition of the jury was expanded and has become more racially diverse.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:05 GMTGolden Globe Organizers Refute Rumors About Causes of Ceremony’s Scaled-Down Format
03:48 GMT‘Hybrid Terrorist Attack’ Carried Out in Kazakhstan With Aim of Coup, State Secretary Says
03:25 GMTNetizens Troll AOC for Catching COVID-19 After Partying Maskless in Florida
03:01 GMTCounter-Terrorism Operation Continues in Almaty, Overall Situation Stable - Reports
02:59 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says
02:55 GMTDems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report
02:51 GMTDeputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue
02:06 GMTTrump's Foe Gov. Brian Kemp Thanks Ex-POTUS For ‘All the Things He Did' for Georgia - Report
01:28 GMT'This Is Hard': CDC Head Walensky Explains Confusing Guidelines as All Free to Decide on Their Own
YesterdaySen. Graham Says Current Democratic 'Radical' Agenda Causes 'Most Dangerous' Times Since 1930s
YesterdayNot ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
YesterdayArea Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Says WH, Mainstream Media 'Hostile' to Him Over Therapies to Treat COVID-19
YesterdayKamala Harris’ New Communications Chief Sponsored Presidential Campaign of GOP Sen. Rand Paul
YesterdayOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
Yesterday‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
YesterdaySwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
YesterdayBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
YesterdayStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
YesterdayBronx Fire, ’One of the Worst in 30 Years,’ Kills 19, Including 9 Children, NYC Mayor Says