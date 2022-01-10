Golden Globe Organizers Refute Rumors About Causes of Ceremony’s Scaled-Down Format

Golden Globe organizers are downplaying rumors that the typically glamorous ceremony is being held in an unusual format because of the numerous accusations related to issues of sexism and racism, The Sun reported on Sunday.Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne said that nominees and press weren't invited due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, have called for a boycott of the Golden Globes. Johansson said she has often heard sexist remarks from some HFPA members, with some of them bordering on sexual harassment. Actor Tom Cruise earlier returned all of his “golden globes” to the organizers.NBC has refused to broadcast the event, while Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia have also stopped cooperating with the Association, and more than 100 companies have turned down offers to engage with the awards.The organizers of the award ceremony noted that over the past few months, many aspects of the event have been revised, while the composition of the jury was expanded and has become more racially diverse.
This year's Golden Globes will be held without star guests, red carpet, press and accompanying parties. The decision to have a pared-down event has been rumored to be based not solely on the recent spike in COVID-19, as the ceremony, which has been surrounded by scandal for almost the entire past year, is now being tacitly boycotted by Hollywood.
“It's going to be a very small event only in front of our members and our grantees,” she said. “It will not be a dinner because we're taking a lot of precautions because of Omicron. It's just going to be a very short 90-minute ceremony where we're announcing the winners."
