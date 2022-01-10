Registration was successful!
Bennett Warns Israel Won't Be Bound by Any Iran Nuclear Deal, Will 'Reserve Freedom of Action'
Bennett Warns Israel Won't Be Bound by Any Iran Nuclear Deal, Will 'Reserve Freedom of Action'
Israel is not part of the talks in Vienna on the JCPOA, and will not be bound by their terms, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said.Characterising Iran as "the head of an octopus that constantly threatens via its proxies," Bennett warned that Israel has "shifted from defence to offence consistently" to deal with threats.The prime minister also commented on the security situation in Israel, saying it was 'good' and 'getting better.'Current and former Israeli officials are divided regarding the JCPOA and its implications for Tel Aviv's national security. While Bennett and his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, have repeatedly condemned the landmark agreement (and in Netanyahu's case, helped to torpedo it in 2018), others, including Israel Defence Forces Operations Directorate Chief Aharon Haliva and former deputy national security adviser Chuck Freilich, have characterised it as "the best of the bad options" for Tel Aviv. The alternatives, Freilich warned in a recent interview with Haaretz, include massed missile strikes against Tel Aviv by Iran and Hezbollah in retaliation to any Israeli aggression.In late December, Iran showed off its precision missile and drone capabilities, targeting a mockup facility in the desert built to resemble Israel's highly secretive Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center - the suspected birthplace of the Israeli nuclear bomb.Israel neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons, but is suspected to have between 80 and 400 warheads in its arsenal. At the same time, Tel Aviv has repeatedly threatened to attack any Middle Eastern nation it believes may be developing nukes, doing so repeatedly over decades, targeting Iraq, Syria and Pakistan. Israeli intelligence has also been accused of assassinating multiple Iranian nuclear scientists, and engaging in sabotage against Tehran's nuclear programme.Iran has vocally denied any intention of pursuing nukes, with the country's officials pointing to the country's ballistic and cruise missile deterrent and their drone capabilities, and characterising nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction generally as incompatible with Islam. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly criticised the international community for its alleged double standards on the nuclear issue, pointing out that while it is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, it remains subjected to stringent United Nations nuclear inspections, and faces harsh Western sanctions. Tel Aviv, Tehran points out, faces no such restrictions, despite actually having a major nuclear arsenal.
I wonder how the West justifies allowing Israel to be above the law and or part of any agreements such as use of nuclear weapons and attacking other countries and stealing natural resources and land. That is not what we were taught to do and is immoral.
If terrorist Israel attacks Iran, they will find out quickly that Israel will cease to exist. That will be the only good thing to come out of it all.
09:19 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 10.01.2022)
Ilya Tsukanov
Israeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's 'Mammoth, Frightening' Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
4 January, 16:42 GMT
Iran Accuses US, Europe of 'Very Shameful Double Standard' Regarding Israel's Suspected Nukes
13 September 2021, 17:40 GMT
Iran Accuses US, Europe of ‘Very Shameful Double Standard’ Regarding Israel’s Suspected Nukes
13 September 2021, 17:40 GMT
I wonder how the West justifies allowing Israel to be above the law and or part of any agreements such as use of nuclear weapons and attacking other countries and stealing natural resources and land. That is not what we were taught to do and is immoral.
RRokenbok
10 January, 12:41 GMT
000000
If terrorist Israel attacks Iran, they will find out quickly that Israel will cease to exist. That will be the only good thing to come out of it all.
Wayne Johnson
10 January, 13:25 GMT
000000
