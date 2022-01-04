https://sputniknews.com/20220104/israeli-ex-official-points-to-mammoth-frightening-tool-iran-has-to-answer-attack-on-nuclear-sites-1092017791.html

Israeli Ex-Official Points to ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool Iran Has to Answer Attack on Nuclear Sites

Israel has spent years threatening to target Iran's nuclear facilities if the Islamic Republic attempts to create a nuclear bomb. Tehran has stressed...

An Israeli military attack on Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure should be considered a “truly last resort option,” and one which would cause immense damage to Israel if it were carried out, Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security advisor to the Israeli government, has warned.In a podcast interview with Haaretz on Tuesday, the former security official suggested that technically, Iran today is already “just weeks away from having enough fissile material” to build its first nuke, and within a half-a-year could have enough highly enriched uranium for a small arsenal of several bombs.“But that’s just the uranium component, a critical one, but just one of the two. The other is weaponization – the ability to take a warhead and miniaturize it, put it on a missile and make a warhead that can withstand the heat and stresses of reentry into the atmosphere. They’re not there yet,” Freilich said.The former deputy national security advisor, who now works as a senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy school of government, admitted that despite more than a decade of claims by Israeli officials about an “imminent” Iranian breakthrough to nuclear weapons status, Iran has not actually demonstrated that it is actively pursuing such weapons.‘Severe Ramifications’Freilich warned that any Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could at best only slow down, by perhaps two or three years at most, any attempt by the Islamic Republic to build the bomb.Even the United States, with all its capabilities and military superpower status, can’t destroy Iran’s nuclear programme completely, “because Iran knows how to reconstitute,” he said.‘Mammoth and Truly Frightening Arsenal’If Israel did attack, it could expect a “strong Iranian response,” both directly and from Tehran’s regional allies, Freilich said.Freilich also suggested that Israel alone would face limitations to what it could do if the situation escalated into a regional conflict, given that the military would be forced to operate “at the outer limits of IDF capabilities.”Providing an example to get at the kind of damage he was talking about, Freilich recalled the 2016 Tel Aviv parking garage collapse, which paralyzed traffic throughout central Israel for an entire day.At the same time, Freilich believes that Tehran will do everything it could to limit any response to aggression to Israel itself, allowing the US to distance itself from the conflict and earning Iran international support.“Despite what people think – the Iranians may be extremists but they’re also very sophisticated, they’re very carefully calculating actors, and I don’t see why they would have any interest in doing that [attacking the US] – just the opposite: their interest would be to focus the response to Israel. They’re better prepared for that, that’s what they build their capabilities for, and many people in the Muslim World and in the international community will even stand up and applaud them for responding to so-called Israeli aggression,” the former official said.Back to the JCPOAFreilich suggested that Israel’s best option would be to accept US efforts to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, calling it “the best of the bad options” for Tel Aviv. It “would be nice” for the agreement to include things besides nuclear enrichment, he said, such as Iran’s missile capabilities or its regional policy.“But I think the harsh reality is –that’s not gonna happen, and going for the perfect is going to be the enemy here of the good, even the acceptable. I think we’re gonna have to back off those demands, I think it’s going to be very hard to get back to any agreement,” he said.Back and Forth ThreatsIsrael has spent years threatening to wipe out Iran’s nuclear programme, and has been accused of carrying out numerous sabotage attacks against the country’s nuclear facilities, and assassinating half-a-dozen of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear scientists. In October, the Israeli government carved out a special $1.5 billion budget specially for aircraft, drones and special munitions to attack Iranian nuclear facilities.Tehran has warned that any Israeli or American military attack on its soil would be met with a fiery retaliation. Last month, Iranian missiles and drones destroyed a mockup of a facility resembling Israel’s main nuclear research center during massive drills. Over the past three decades, the Islamic Republic has developed and fielded thousands of domestically-made short, medium and long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, with many of these weapons theoretically capable of reaching Israeli soil.Iran’s leaders have said repeatedly that they have no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, considering nukes and weapons of mass destruction contrary to Islamic law and believing that their conventional missile arsenal is a sufficient deterrent.Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union have been negotiating the restoration of the JCPOA at talks in Vienna. Iran wants the US to lift its crushing sanctions, and has rejected any attempts to modify the existing deal. Washington suggests Tehran must first return to its commitments under the agreement on uranium enrichment and stockpiling.

