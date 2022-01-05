https://sputniknews.com/20220105/israels-intel-chief-says-revival-of-iran-nuclear-deal-better-than-collapse-of-jcpoa-talks-report-1092033270.html

Israel's Intel Chief Says Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal Better Than Collapse of JCPOA Talks: Report

Israel's Intel Chief Says Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal Better Than Collapse of JCPOA Talks: Report

Aharon Haliva, head of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF)'s Operations Directorate, reportedly believes that a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is better for Tel Aviv than the collapse of the Vienna talks on the accord.

2022-01-05T09:57+0000

2022-01-05T09:57+0000

2022-01-05T09:57+0000

iran

talks

agreement

israel

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/45/1076274587_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d95b3e3493aa35ea46883f6b65533a3c.jpg

Aharon Haliva, head of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF)'s Operations Directorate, reportedly believes that a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is better for Tel Aviv than the collapse of the Vienna talks on the accord, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).According to Walla, the comments by the IDF intelligence head were in response to Mossad chief David Barnea, who continues to oppose the JCPOA and insists there is still time to influence the US concerning the terms of the Iran deal.The remarks came after Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stressed that Tel Aviv has "no problem" with the JCPOA in principle and that "a good deal is a good thing"."Second best would be no deal but tightening the sanctions and making sure Iran cannot go forward. And the third and worst is a bad deal". In late November, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made it clear that his country will maintain its freedom of action if a new nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers is reached at the Vienna talks.The latest round of talks on the JCPOA began in the Austrian capital after a short pause on Monday, with the US State Department reportedly saying that Iran should "add real urgency" to the Vienna negotiations or risk losing any chance of the accord being revived.Iran expects the US to "offer a tangible text", in which case an agreement can be reached "in the shortest possible time", the spokesman said.In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries — the US, China, France, Russia, the UK plus Germany — and the EU. The agreement obligated Tehran to scale back its nuclear programme and significantly decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.In May 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran a year later to announce that it was starting to scale back its own JCPOA commitments. The Biden administration signalled its readiness to return to the agreement, with Iran saying that the White House should first scrap all sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iaea-chief-says-2015-nuclear-deal-needs-adjustments-in-2022-for-a-very-different-iran-1091555965.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/there-should-be-a-possibility-to-negotiate-deal-stronger-than-jcpoa-us-special-envoy-to-iran-says-1089895962.html

BillOwens so zionists won't get what they want here. Good. 0

1

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

iran, talks, agreement, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)