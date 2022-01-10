https://sputniknews.com/20220110/australian-court-overturns-novak-djokovics-deportation-order-reinstates-his-visa-1092146542.html

Australian Court Overturns Novak Djokovic's Deportation Order, Reinstates His Visa

Novak Djokovic has won an appeal, overturning the Australian Government’s decision to cancel his visa

A federal district court in Melbourne overturned on Monday the Australian government's decision to revoke the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic.The famous tennis player will now be free to leave the Park Hotel in Carlton, where he has spent the last four nights, after the Australian authorities cancelled his visa, citing aviolations of the vaccination rules.However, lawyers for the federal government told the court that the country's immigration minister was retaining the right to exercise his personal power to once again cancel Djokovic's visa.Djokovic, a prominent tennis player of Serbian origin, arrived in Australia last week to participate in the Australian Open, due to kick off on 17 January in Melbourne. However, he failed to pass passport control due to his lack of an appropriate visa - suitable for those with a medical exemption from vaccination against COVID-19. Djokovic was sent to an immigration detention centre in a Melbourne hotel, pending deportation.Djokovic, who is believed to be unvaccinated, argued he did not need proof of vaccination because he had evidence that he had contracted the coronavirus last month. Australian medical authorities have ruled that a temporary exemption for the vaccination rule can be granted to those who have been infected with the virus within six months.

TruePatriot 100 thumbs up. Cheers. 6

TruePatriot Outstanding! A court actually ruling on the merits of law. This will be the cornerstone for dismantling the police state in Oz and getting rid of dirtbags like Scomo, et al. The scamdemic is over, the tyranny must be ended. 6

