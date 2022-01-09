World Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say

Government lawyers said in a court filing ahead of a hearing that the Australian government had not given Novak Djokovic a guarantee that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without COVID-19 jab would be accepted.
Tom One
ha ha !! There’s more back peddling going on by the Government than in their Olympic cycle team…..he he !!
Earlier, Australian authorities cancelled the visa of tennis player Novak Djokovic, citing violations of the country's vaccination rules.
