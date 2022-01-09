https://sputniknews.com/20220109/world-tennis-star-djokovic-did-not-have-guaranteed-entry-to-australia-government-lawyers-say-1092132551.html

World Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say

Earlier, Australian authorities cancelled the visa of tennis player Novak Djokovic, citing violations of the country's vaccination rules. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

Government lawyers said in a court filing ahead of a hearing that the Australian government had not given Novak Djokovic a guarantee that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without COVID-19 jab would be accepted.

