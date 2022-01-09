Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/world-tennis-star-djokovic-did-not-have-guaranteed-entry-to-australia-government-lawyers-say-1092132551.html
World Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
World Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
Earlier, Australian authorities cancelled the visa of tennis player Novak Djokovic, citing violations of the country's vaccination rules.
novak djokovic
world
australia
Government lawyers said in a court filing ahead of a hearing that the Australian government had not given Novak Djokovic a guarantee that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without COVID-19 jab would be accepted.
ha ha !! There’s more back peddling going on by the Government than in their Olympic cycle team…..he he !!
australia
novak djokovic, world, australia

World Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say

11:44 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 09.01.2022)
Earlier, Australian authorities cancelled the visa of tennis player Novak Djokovic, citing violations of the country's vaccination rules.
Government lawyers said in a court filing ahead of a hearing that the Australian government had not given Novak Djokovic a guarantee that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without COVID-19 jab would be accepted.
Discuss
Popular comments
ha ha !! There's more back peddling going on by the Government than in their Olympic cycle team…..he he !!
Tom One
9 January, 14:52 GMT
