https://sputniknews.com/20220109/magnitude-60-earthquake-strikes-off-papua-new-guinea-emsc-says-1092123910.html
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes off Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes off Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
There were no subsequent tsunami warning and information about dead or injured. There were also no reports about possible damage, caused by the earthquake. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089781997_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_2243ce0209a459348787dce1a692c538.jpg
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The offshore quakes, recorded at around 10 pm Hong Kong time, was at a depth of 15 kilometers.The Asia-Pacific region has seen several earthquakes, including ones in China and Taiwan.On Saturday, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit China, prompting thousands of residents of Menyuan Autonomous Hui County in Qinghai province to leave their homes. The quakes caused minor damage of buildings, close to the epicenter.
euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes off Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says

02:21 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 02:45 GMT 09.01.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Stefan Krasowski / Tasivorongo Point
Tasivorongo Point - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Stefan Krasowski /
Being updated
There were no subsequent tsunami warning and information about dead or injured. There were also no reports about possible damage, caused by the earthquake.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The offshore quakes, recorded at around 10 pm Hong Kong time, was at a depth of 15 kilometers.
The Asia-Pacific region has seen several earthquakes, including ones in China and Taiwan.
On Saturday, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit China, prompting thousands of residents of Menyuan Autonomous Hui County in Qinghai province to leave their homes. The quakes caused minor damage of buildings, close to the epicenter.
