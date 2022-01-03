https://sputniknews.com/20220103/magnitude-60-earthquake-shakes-taiwan---emsc-1091992478.html

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC

No injuries or damage have so far been reported. 03.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-03T10:00+0000

2022-01-03T10:00+0000

2022-01-03T10:04+0000

taiwan

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. Japan's Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, earthquake