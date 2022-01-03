Registration was successful!
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
03.01.2022
2022-01-03T10:00+0000
2022-01-03T10:00+0000
2022-01-03T10:04+0000
taiwan
earthquake
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. Japan's Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.3 on the Richter scale.
10:00 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 03.01.2022)
No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
Japan's Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.3 on the Richter scale.