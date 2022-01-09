Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/hotbeds-of-armed-resistance-remain-in-almaty-despite-stabilization-of-situation-1092122693.html
Hotbeds of Armed Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation
Hotbeds of Armed Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty remains tense since there are still outbreaks of resistance on the part of the militants... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T00:09+0000
2022-01-09T00:09+0000
csto
protests
kazakhstan
riots
kassym-jomart tokayev
almaty
peacekeeping forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092076833_112:0:2821:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c5341ebfe1cf6a83befe956167e768.jpg
"The militants are still putting up armed resistance. There is stabilization, but there are [also] outbursts of fierce resistance," Babakumarov said on Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 TV channel.On Saturday, the Almaty law enforcement said in a statement that all vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region were operating normally, but the counter-terrorism operation in the region continued.A Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday that there was prolonged fighting in the suburbs of the city of Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway.The aftermath of the riots can be seen in the footage below.Almaty authorities said on Telegram that supermarkets were going to resume their work in the city with limited hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan with wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency.Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/bandits-in-kazakhstan-prepared-for-mass-rallies-had-foreign-backing-cis-executive-committee-says--1092116644.html
Looks like you lost once again, israeloamerican nazis.
1
1
kazakhstan
almaty
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092076833_450:0:2482:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_9b50452728fe5f42743c04c4ce675207.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
csto, protests, kazakhstan, riots, kassym-jomart tokayev, almaty, peacekeeping forces

Hotbeds of Armed Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation

00:09 GMT 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increase is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022.
A vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increase is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
Subscribe
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty remains tense since there are still outbreaks of resistance on the part of the militants despite the overall stabilization of the situation, Deputy Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov said.
"The militants are still putting up armed resistance. There is stabilization, but there are [also] outbursts of fierce resistance," Babakumarov said on Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 TV channel.
On Saturday, the Almaty law enforcement said in a statement that all vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region were operating normally, but the counter-terrorism operation in the region continued.
A Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday that there was prolonged fighting in the suburbs of the city of Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway.
The aftermath of the riots can be seen in the footage below.
Almaty authorities said on Telegram that supermarkets were going to resume their work in the city with limited hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.
A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan with wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency.
Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on January 4, 2022, after energy price hikes. - Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to break up an unprecedented thousands-strong march in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, after protests that began over fuel prices threatened to spiral out of control. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Bandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
Yesterday, 13:54 GMT
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues.
Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.
320101
Discuss
Popular comments
Looks like you lost once again, israeloamerican nazis.
vtvot tak
9 January, 03:35 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:09 GMTHotbeds of Armed Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation
YesterdayA Change of Heart: Manchin Won't Back His Counteroffer to Biden's BBB Even if WH Does - Report
YesterdayWatch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC
YesterdayJanuary 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report
YesterdayChris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report
YesterdayPower Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say
YesterdayPhotos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online
YesterdayCypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
YesterdaySinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
YesterdayWhite House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
YesterdayUkrainian President Urges US Senators to Pass Bill on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
Yesterday'Progress is Possible': US Has No Plans to Deploy Offensive Missile Systems in Ukraine - Official
YesterdayOmicron is ‘Ray of Light’ for End of COVID-19 Pandemic, UK Expert Says
YesterdayBiden Trying to 'Work Around Congress' to Get Votes for Vax Mandate After SCOTUS Session - Report
YesterdayKazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
YesterdayTehran Condemns WSJ Op-Ed Advising Biden on Striking Iranian Nuclear Facilities
YesterdayLionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
YesterdayChip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
YesterdayFully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
YesterdayJames Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding