Hotbeds of Armed Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty remains tense since there are still outbreaks of resistance on the part of the militants... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

"The militants are still putting up armed resistance. There is stabilization, but there are [also] outbursts of fierce resistance," Babakumarov said on Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 TV channel.On Saturday, the Almaty law enforcement said in a statement that all vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region were operating normally, but the counter-terrorism operation in the region continued.A Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday that there was prolonged fighting in the suburbs of the city of Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway.The aftermath of the riots can be seen in the footage below.Almaty authorities said on Telegram that supermarkets were going to resume their work in the city with limited hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan with wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency.Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues.

