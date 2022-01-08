Registration was successful!
Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Bandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
Mass unrest in Kazakhstan was prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing, according to CIS Executive Commissioner Sergei Lebedev.According to him, the Kazakh authorities' actions to restore order and stability in the country are "timely and reasonable".He also said the CIS Executive Committee is confident that the joint efforts by people from Kazakhstan and "their friends from the CIS countries" will soon lead to the restoration of peace in the Central Asian nation.Lebedev expressed hope that the situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty will return to normal in the next few weeks, which will make it possible to organise CIS events there. This year, Kazakhstan is chairing the CIS, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan itself, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Bandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says

13:54 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 08.01.2022)
Daria Bedenko
Being updated
Kazakhstan has been rattled by mass protests for several days, with a state of emergency declared in the wake of riots expected to remain in place until 19 January. In order to help stabilise the situation in the country, the CSTO decided to send its peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan after a corresponding request from President Tokayev.
Mass unrest in Kazakhstan was prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing, according to CIS Executive Commissioner Sergei Lebedev.
"These provocateurs, guides, and sponsors of the so-called 'colour revolutions' and riots in the CIS these days declare with feigned pride their leading role in criminal acts in the cities of Kazakhstan", Lebedev said.
According to him, the Kazakh authorities' actions to restore order and stability in the country are "timely and reasonable".
He also said the CIS Executive Committee is confident that the joint efforts by people from Kazakhstan and "their friends from the CIS countries" will soon lead to the restoration of peace in the Central Asian nation.
Lebedev expressed hope that the situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty will return to normal in the next few weeks, which will make it possible to organise CIS events there.
This year, Kazakhstan is chairing the CIS, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan itself, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
