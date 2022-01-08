https://sputniknews.com/20220108/bandits-in-kazakhstan-prepared-for-mass-rallies-had-foreign-backing-cis-executive-committee-says--1092116644.html

Bandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says

Kazakhstan has been rattled by mass protests for several days, with a state of emergency declared in the wake of riots

protests in kazakhstan

cis

kazakhstan

world

Mass unrest in Kazakhstan was prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing, according to CIS Executive Commissioner Sergei Lebedev.According to him, the Kazakh authorities' actions to restore order and stability in the country are "timely and reasonable".He also said the CIS Executive Committee is confident that the joint efforts by people from Kazakhstan and "their friends from the CIS countries" will soon lead to the restoration of peace in the Central Asian nation.Lebedev expressed hope that the situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty will return to normal in the next few weeks, which will make it possible to organise CIS events there. This year, Kazakhstan is chairing the CIS, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan itself, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

