Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Biden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/russia-believes-kazakhstan-civil-unrest-provoked-by-external-forces-to-disrupt-security--integrity-1092105067.html
Russia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity
Russia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity
08.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-08T00:25+0000
2022-01-08T00:25+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan

Russia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity

00:25 GMT 08.01.2022
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:25 GMTRussia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity
00:22 GMTBiden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
00:17 GMTYe & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
YesterdayWhite House, Western Media Shift Gears as Kazakhstan’s Tokayev Gets ‘Russian-Backed Strongman’ Label
YesterdayPrince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre Won't Agree to Out-of-Court Settlement - Report
YesterdayTrump Slams Dems’ Jan 6 Commemorations as ‘Phony Event’, Compares Biden to ‘Insecure Dictators’
YesterdayHarris' New Communications Chief Rags on Her & Biden in Old Posts
YesterdayReports That US Ready to Discuss Pulling Back Troops From Eastern Europe Not Accurate - State Dept
YesterdayFarage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
YesterdayUN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'
Yesterday’Coincidence?’ US, Foreign NGOs May Have Played Key Role in Social Unrest in Kazakhstan, Expert Says
YesterdayBiden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Biden Administration COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Cases
YesterdayThree Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Black Man Ahmaud Arbery
YesterdayCDC Shortens Wait Time to Receive Booster Shot for Moderna Recipients
YesterdayChina Announces New Post of Special Envoy to Horn of Africa as US Assigns New Diplomat to Region
YesterdayUS FAA Says Disruptions to Flights Still Possible Due to 5G Despite Deal With AT&T, Verizon
YesterdayNancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
YesterdayEx-US Envoy Believes American Troops Won't Leave Iraq Anytime Soon Despite Ending 'Combat Mission'
YesterdayWinter Weather Wreaks Havoc Across US, With Over 90 Million People Affected by Snowstorms