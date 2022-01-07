https://sputniknews.com/20220107/kazakh-president-tokayev-orders-to-open-fire-on-terrorists-without-any-warning-1092086667.html

Kazakh President Tokayev Orders to Open Fire on Terrorists Without Any Warning

Kazakh President Tokayev Orders to Open Fire on Terrorists Without Any Warning

According to Kazakh authorities, several National Guard officers were killed, and over 200 were wounded amid mass riots that hit the country over the week.

2022-01-07T08:36+0000

2022-01-07T08:36+0000

2022-01-07T09:06+0000

kazakhstan

kassym-jomart tokayev

collective security treaty organization (csto)

almaty

csto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092061383_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_03d00ce6b1127044c316f7bd47f09093.jpg

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on Friday that he has ordered the military and law enforcement services to use lethal force against terrorists, to open fire without warning.According to Tokayev, at least 20,000 gunmen attacked Almaty. He said that the armed rioters were trained and coordinated by one centre and that the terrorists will be eliminated if they refuse to surrender.Tokayev thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the prompt response to his appeal regarding peacekeepers and stressed that the CSTO forces would only be in the country for a short time.He also stressed that the authorities noticed the demands made by peaceful protesters before the riots ignited, and announced reforms, saying he will deliver a speech in the nation's parliament on 11 January, regarding the current crisis.Mass protests in the country began in early January, as people hit the streets to oppose rising gas prices. The unrest then spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting, arson, and vandalism. In Almaty, the old capital and Kazakhstan's most populous city, hundreds of people stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence. There were multiple reports of attacks against police officers and troops.In order to curb the violence, Tokayev requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), who are sending peacekeeping forces to stop the violence and restore order.

kazakhstan

almaty

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

kazakhstan, kassym-jomart tokayev, collective security treaty organization (csto), almaty, csto