Moscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan

Journalists in Kazakhstan have been repeatedly targeted by rioters over the last week, but the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe has not even addressed these attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.Zakharova noted that the office of the broadcaster "Mir" in Almaty was attacked by at least 500 rioters, who were armed and well-trained.The Mir office, as well as many other buildings, was attacked and set on fire amid violent riots that took place in Almaty over the week. The rioters also stormed the mayor's office, the old presidential residence, and attacked police officers. There have also been reports of multiple shootouts, arson, and assaults in the city.
Protests in the Central Asian country began earlier in January in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, and later spread across the country, resulting in violent riots in Almaty.
"Neither the OSCE nor any international human rights organisation - no one even asked about the fate of the journalists from Mir and other media outlets, let alone provided any real help. Nobody even thought to address this savage vandalism", she stressed.
