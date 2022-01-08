Registration was successful!
06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Moscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
Moscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan
Protests in the Central Asian country began earlier in January in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, and later spread across the country, resulting in violent... 08.01.2022, Sputnik International
Journalists in Kazakhstan have been repeatedly targeted by rioters over the last week, but the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe has not even addressed these attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.Zakharova noted that the office of the broadcaster "Mir" in Almaty was attacked by at least 500 rioters, who were armed and well-trained.The Mir office, as well as many other buildings, was attacked and set on fire amid violent riots that took place in Almaty over the week. The rioters also stormed the mayor's office, the old presidential residence, and attacked police officers. There have also been reports of multiple shootouts, arson, and assaults in the city.
Well armed terrorist like in Ukraine and Syria are trying to establish another Western client state, because America is running out of options. Its most favourite weapon is throwing nations into chaos by spreading terror and lies in the name of "freedom".
kazakhstan
osce, russia, kazakhstan

Moscow: OSCE Hasn't Reacted to Multiple Attacks on Journalists Amid Riots in Kazakhstan

10:20 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 08.01.2022)
Protests in the Central Asian country began earlier in January in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, and later spread across the country, resulting in violent riots in Almaty.
Journalists in Kazakhstan have been repeatedly targeted by rioters over the last week, but the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe has not even addressed these attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
Zakharova noted that the office of the broadcaster "Mir" in Almaty was attacked by at least 500 rioters, who were armed and well-trained.

"Neither the OSCE nor any international human rights organisation - no one even asked about the fate of the journalists from Mir and other media outlets, let alone provided any real help. Nobody even thought to address this savage vandalism", she stressed.

The Mir office, as well as many other buildings, was attacked and set on fire amid violent riots that took place in Almaty over the week. The rioters also stormed the mayor's office, the old presidential residence, and attacked police officers. There have also been reports of multiple shootouts, arson, and assaults in the city.
Well armed terrorist like in Ukraine and Syria are trying to establish another Western client state, because America is running out of options. Its most favourite weapon is throwing nations into chaos by spreading terror and lies in the name of "freedom".
RRock
8 January, 14:00 GMT
