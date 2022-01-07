Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/virus-sniffing-dogs-becoming-popular-alternative-for-covid-19-tests-reports-say-1092080705.html
Virus-Sniffing Dogs Becoming Popular Alternative For COVID-19 Tests, Reports Say
Virus-Sniffing Dogs Becoming Popular Alternative For COVID-19 Tests, Reports Say
Virus-Sniffing Dogs Are Becoming Popular Replacement For COVID-19 Tests, Reports Say
2022-01-07T02:52+0000
2022-01-07T02:52+0000
viral
dogs
testing
scent
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092080788_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c549e26c1cdb1ca95eb79aebeba793.jpg
Coronavirus-sniffing pups, trained to detect infected people, were employed by Massachusetts police to scour schools before they open back up for students, the New York Post reported on Thursday.“They love to work,” Bristol County Sheriff’s spokesman Jonathan Darling told CBS News. “And then when they’re not working, they just want to give you kisses and we love it.”The sheriff’s office sent two labradors for skills development training at Florida International University (FIU), which trains dogs to detect the scent of novel coronavirus on people and surfaces. The Global Forensic and Justice Center at FIU's campus in Miami has specialized in olfactory training since 1993 and added COVID to its list last year, according to the New York Post.Earlier, the New York-based pet services company BARK also sent its dogs for training so that they help them find COVID-19 before their “return to office plan.” “The dogs were very sweet to our human employees and played well with our four-legged ones,” said company spokesperson Stacie Grissom on Thursday.Heather Junqueira, owner of BioScent company in Florida, where BARK dogs were trained, said that she started experimenting before the first lockdowns.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092080788_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_273781bf1396ad8bb1ffe8f8ad5dda8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, dogs, testing, scent, covid-19

Virus-Sniffing Dogs Becoming Popular Alternative For COVID-19 Tests, Reports Say

02:52 GMT 07.01.2022
© Photo : Public DomainBeagle
Beagle - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© Photo : Public Domain
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
People with COVID-19 have a special scent that specially trained dogs can pick up. Even asymptomatic virus carriers can give off the smell. The task of the dog handler is to ensure that the animal reacts precisely to the smell and clearly warns about infected people. The practice has already been widely adopted in some airports across the world.
Coronavirus-sniffing pups, trained to detect infected people, were employed by Massachusetts police to scour schools before they open back up for students, the New York Post reported on Thursday.
“They love to work,” Bristol County Sheriff’s spokesman Jonathan Darling told CBS News. “And then when they’re not working, they just want to give you kisses and we love it.”
The sheriff’s office sent two labradors for skills development training at Florida International University (FIU), which trains dogs to detect the scent of novel coronavirus on people and surfaces. The Global Forensic and Justice Center at FIU's campus in Miami has specialized in olfactory training since 1993 and added COVID to its list last year, according to the New York Post.
“The dogs have been tested in data collected and published at 99.6 percent accuracy, so, that’s pretty good,” program manager Kip Schultz told the newspaper. “It’s all about tools in the toolbox. I think in the times that we’re in, the dog is vital to combat the virus.”
Earlier, the New York-based pet services company BARK also sent its dogs for training so that they help them find COVID-19 before their “return to office plan.” “The dogs were very sweet to our human employees and played well with our four-legged ones,” said company spokesperson Stacie Grissom on Thursday.
Heather Junqueira, owner of BioScent company in Florida, where BARK dogs were trained, said that she started experimenting before the first lockdowns.

“It was a little tricky in the beginning getting samples, but one thing led to another and we did it,” she said on Thursday, adding that once a dog learns to detect a certain scent, it can’t be trained to detect other scents.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:52 GMTVirus-Sniffing Dogs Becoming Popular Alternative For COVID-19 Tests, Reports Say
01:52 GMTChild Sex Offender, Gang Members Among Illegal Migrants Apprehended at US-Mexico Border
01:24 GMTVideos: Dozens Gather Outside DC Jail in Support of Imprisoned US Capitol Rioters
01:13 GMTSen. Majority Leader Schumer Recounts Jan. 6 Chants: ‘There‘s the Big Jew, Let‘s Get Him‘
01:01 GMTDPRK to Skip Second Olympics Games Due to ‘Hostile Forces,’ COVID-19 Pandemic
00:56 GMTHarris Inside DNC on Jan 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside Sparks Concerns About VP Security - Reports
00:48 GMTTrump Seen Smiling With Thumbs up While Passing Supporters’ Rally on Capitol Riot Anniversary
00:43 GMTStock of Company Linked to Trump's Social Media App on Sharp Rise as Launch Date Set - Report
00:39 GMT‘Low Vaccination Rates’ Created ‘Perfect Conditions for Emergence’ of Omicron, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayNASCAR Dismisses Brandonbilt Motorsports’ Sponsorship Deal With ’LTB’-Inspired Altcoin - Report
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Blasts Comparisons Between Capitol Riot & 9/11 as 'Insulting'
YesterdayPrayer Vigil for Victims of Jan 6 Riot Held at Capitol Steps
YesterdayScientists Name Tree in Honor of Leonardo DiCaprio For Helping to Stop Logging of Ebo Forest
YesterdayOn Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
YesterdayCSTO Head: Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity
YesterdayWhy Does Joe Biden Need to Justify his Electoral Legitimacy One Year On?
YesterdayBelt & Road Expands in Africa as Morocco Signs Joint Implementation Plan With China
YesterdayGreek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
YesterdayBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
YesterdayNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers