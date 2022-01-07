Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/nancy-pelosi-invites-biden-to-deliver-state-of-the-union-address-on-1-march-1092099664.html
Nancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
Nancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited US President Joe Biden to deliver an annual State of the Union Address before the Congress on 1 March.
2022-01-07T19:32+0000
2022-01-07T19:32+0000
joe biden
us
state of the union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099622_0:0:3025:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_8fb7ddbe99cdc0f326a6c33ece8f70e0.jpg
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited US President Joe Biden to deliver an annual State of the Union Address before the Congress on 1 March.The US president normally delivers his address each year as per the Constitution's requirements. The 1 March date is unusual since for the past 99 years, US presidents have delivered in-person State of the Union Addresses either in January or in February. The delay might be linked to the busy legislative calendar of Congress.Biden first spoke to the entire Congress last year in April, but it was not formally considered a SOTU and the upcoming 2022 State of the Union will be his first.The SOTU contains POTUS' vision of the current state of the US, his recollection of accomplishments over the past year and his vision for the year to come, including legislative proposals for the Congress.The Build Back Better bill and a series of legislation concerning voting rights are the two top legislative priorities for the Biden administration right now. Both face opposition from the GOP in the evenly divided Senate.The Dems currently have no clear path for pushing Build Back Better forward due to the lack of support from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who remains dissatisfied with the bill's costs. The party is looking at changing the rules of the filibuster in order to pass voting rights reform bills without the backing of at least 10 Republicans. However, these efforts also face opposition from Joe Manchin, as well as another Democratic senator - Kyrsten Sinema.
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/democrats-pressuring-senators-manchin-sinema-to-back-changes-to-filibuster-1092062669.html
1st March, should be sufficient time to get AI Bidum fitted with the new Tesla long mileage battery and get the script recorded for it to play on the day…..ha ha !!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092099622_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d9dfffc65b40749d4cb7d60d79f96b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, state of the union

Nancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March

19:32 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The 2022 State of the Union Address will become the first one in almost a century that is not held in January or February as is customary.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited US President Joe Biden to deliver an annual State of the Union Address before the Congress on 1 March.
"Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!"
The US president normally delivers his address each year as per the Constitution's requirements. The 1 March date is unusual since for the past 99 years, US presidents have delivered in-person State of the Union Addresses either in January or in February. The delay might be linked to the busy legislative calendar of Congress.
Biden first spoke to the entire Congress last year in April, but it was not formally considered a SOTU and the upcoming 2022 State of the Union will be his first.
The SOTU contains POTUS' vision of the current state of the US, his recollection of accomplishments over the past year and his vision for the year to come, including legislative proposals for the Congress.
The Build Back Better bill and a series of legislation concerning voting rights are the two top legislative priorities for the Biden administration right now. Both face opposition from the GOP in the evenly divided Senate.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to news reporters outside of his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Democrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
Yesterday, 12:18 GMT
The Dems currently have no clear path for pushing Build Back Better forward due to the lack of support from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who remains dissatisfied with the bill's costs. The party is looking at changing the rules of the filibuster in order to pass voting rights reform bills without the backing of at least 10 Republicans. However, these efforts also face opposition from Joe Manchin, as well as another Democratic senator - Kyrsten Sinema.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
1st March, should be sufficient time to get AI Bidum fitted with the new Tesla long mileage battery and get the script recorded for it to play on the day…..ha ha !!
Tom One
7 January, 22:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:35 GMTCDC Shortens Wait Time to Receive Booster Shot for Moderna Recipients
19:34 GMTChina Announces New Post of Special Envoy to Horn of Africa as US Assigns New Diplomat to Region
19:32 GMTUS FAA Says Disruptions to Flights Still Possible Due to 5G Despite Deal With AT&T, Verizon
19:32 GMTNancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
19:32 GMTEx-US Envoy Believes American Troops Won't Leave Iraq Anytime Soon Despite Ending 'Combat Mission'
19:13 GMTWinter Weather Wreaks Havoc Across US, With Over 90 Million People Affected by Snowstorms
19:08 GMTThousands of Indian Muslims Protest Against Genocide Calls by Hindu Activists - Video
18:57 GMTMarine Le Pen Blasts Macron as 'Pyromaniac' Who 'Uses' Health Crisis After His Comments on Unvaxxed
18:36 GMTUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Cases Challenging Biden Admin's Vaccine Mandates
18:29 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat
18:08 GMTA Million People Sign Petition to Strip Tony Blair of Knighthood
17:19 GMTTalks With Russia: US Reportedly Ready to Propose Scaling Back Troop Deployment in Eastern Europe
16:59 GMT'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94
16:46 GMTDemocratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink
16:32 GMTJudge Expected to Drop Cuomo Groping Charge at Virtual Court Hearing
16:17 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc
16:08 GMTWalloon Court of Appeal in Belgium Rules COVID-19 Safe Passes Legal in Region
16:06 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
15:54 GMTNorwegian Soldiers Forced to Wear Predecessors’ Underwear Due to Crisis Blamed on COVID-19
15:36 GMTIndian Man Called Kovid Becomes Online Sensation