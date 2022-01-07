Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/harris-inside-dnc-on-jan-6-when-bomb-discovered-outside-sparks-concerns-about-vp-security---reports-1092079362.html
Harris Inside DNC on Jan 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside Sparks Concerns About VP Security - Reports
Harris Inside DNC on Jan 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside Sparks Concerns About VP Security - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building on January 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
Harris was evacuated from the DNC building approximately seven minutes after US Capitol police began investigating the possible pipe bomb that was described as "viable" by the FBI, the sources said on Thursday. Another pipe bomb was discovered outside of the Republican National Committee (RNC) building that day.In March, the FBI released a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the individual.Harris’s presence at the DNC on January 6 has raised questions about her security on that day amid the protest at the US Capitol. Federal law enforcement has been criticized for failing to anticipate the events of January 6.US President Joe Biden praised in remarks on Thursday the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol building on January 6 and pledged to protect the nation from further attacks on democracy.
His name is "caught insurrecting again" CIA
Harris Inside DNC on Jan 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside Sparks Concerns About VP Security - Reports

00:56 GMT 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building on January 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was discovered outside, Politico said in a report, citing four people familiar with her movements on that day.
Harris was evacuated from the DNC building approximately seven minutes after US Capitol police began investigating the possible pipe bomb that was described as "viable" by the FBI, the sources said on Thursday. Another pipe bomb was discovered outside of the Republican National Committee (RNC) building that day.

According to an official Capitol Police timeline cited by Politico, the police began probing the bomb at 1:07 pm, and approximately at 1:14 pm, an unnamed “protectee” was evacuated from the building. Sources confirmed to the newspaper that Harris was that protectee.

In March, the FBI released a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the individual.
Harris’s presence at the DNC on January 6 has raised questions about her security on that day amid the protest at the US Capitol. Federal law enforcement has been criticized for failing to anticipate the events of January 6.
US President Joe Biden praised in remarks on Thursday the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol building on January 6 and pledged to protect the nation from further attacks on democracy.
His name is "caught insurrecting again" CIA
brett connor
7 January, 04:12 GMT
He works for the FBI. " Federal Bombing Initiative"
brett connor
7 January, 04:13 GMT
