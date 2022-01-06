https://sputniknews.com/20220106/biden-accuses-trump-of-pursuing-power-over-principle-calls-capitol-riot-armed-insurrection-1092067951.html

Biden Accuses Trump of Pursuing 'Power Over Principle', Calls Capitol Riot 'Armed Insurrection'

This 6 January is the first anniversary of the US Capitol riot, when a mob of protesters marched on Capitol Hill, demanding that Congress reject the... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden - speaking in Washington, DC on the first anniversary of the Capitol riot, which he called an "armed insurrection" - accused his White House predecessor Donald Trump of creating a "web of lies" about the alleged election fraud to "pursue power over principle".According to the president, Trump was trying to "prevent the peaceful transfer of power" when he opposed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Biden said there is "zero proof" election results were inaccurate, and by rejecting the outcome of the White House race Trump put his interests above those of the nation.During the Capitol riot, the then-president, Biden said, was “watching it all on television, and doing nothing for hours, as police were assaulted, lives put at risk, the nation’s capital under siege.”During his speech, the president also said he will "allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy". According to Biden, the world is currently in a "struggle between democracy and autocracy".

