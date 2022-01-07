Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/biden-says-covid-19-here-to-stay-but-new-normal-does-not-have-to-be-1092101449.html
Biden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
Biden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - COVID-19 is likely to stay but the so-called new normal does not have to be given the existing and developing tools to fight the... 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-07T20:23+0000
2022-01-07T20:34+0000
us
coronavirus
covid-19
delta variant of covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092101399_0:0:2958:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6826e26f89afac7d75ef83d429ce86.jpg
"Having COVID-19 in the environment here, in the world, is probably here to stay. But COVID-19, as we’re dealing with it now, is not here to stay. The new normal doesn’t have to be. We have so many more tools we’re developing and will continue to develop that can contain COVID-19 and other strains of COVID-19," Biden said.The US president said recovery statistics from the pandemic, as well as testing for the virus, were both markedly higher than a year ago, but government measures will lead to things returning to normal.The United States saw roughly 1 million new coronavirus infections daily at the start of this week and hundreds of thousands of cases per day since, including nearly 800,000 on Thursday.Health officials have said 95% of the new cases were from the coronavirus Omicron variant. However, health officials have also said the Omicron cases are mild and there have been no deaths reported from this variant.
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/new-normal-of-life-with-covid-ex-biden-advisers-urge-potus-to-update-us-coronavirus-strategy-1092091550.html
I am here to explore the safest and most wonderful herpes cure. I was positive for the deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself on a cure for the herpes virus and saw Dr. Nelson's testimonials online about how he cure so many people of HERPES, HIV, and AIDS. So I decided to contact the doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me and he told me that he wIill help me with the natural herbs that he was making. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as an instrument and I was cured. and I was healed! It really is like a dream, but I am so happy now! This is the reason why I decided to add more comments on this so that more people can be saved like me! And I assured you a cure if you use its natural herbs, it also has herbs that can cure all kinds of ailments. You can contact him @EMAIL; drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com if u have any of these HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER,GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092101399_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a12e88c01d70ffc3b4b86fbf89d657e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, coronavirus, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain

Biden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’

20:23 GMT 07.01.2022 (Updated: 20:34 GMT 07.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - COVID-19 is likely to stay but the so-called new normal does not have to be given the existing and developing tools to fight the coronavirus, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
"Having COVID-19 in the environment here, in the world, is probably here to stay. But COVID-19, as we’re dealing with it now, is not here to stay. The new normal doesn’t have to be. We have so many more tools we’re developing and will continue to develop that can contain COVID-19 and other strains of COVID-19," Biden said.
The US president said recovery statistics from the pandemic, as well as testing for the virus, were both markedly higher than a year ago, but government measures will lead to things returning to normal.

"We still have problems but 90% of the schools are open," Biden said. "And you know how we're dealing with testing. We've had 300 million tests per month so far; that's an even 10 million tests a day. In addition to that, we’re in the process of ordering 500,000 new tests. So we're going to be able to control this. The new normal is not going to be what it is now. It's going to be better," he said.

The United States saw roughly 1 million new coronavirus infections daily at the start of this week and hundreds of thousands of cases per day since, including nearly 800,000 on Thursday.
People queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
'New Normal of Life With COVID': Ex-Biden Advisers Urge POTUS to Update US Coronavirus Strategy
12:00 GMT
Health officials have said 95% of the new cases were from the coronavirus Omicron variant. However, health officials have also said the Omicron cases are mild and there have been no deaths reported from this variant.
803000
Discuss
Popular comments
I am here to explore the safest and most wonderful herpes cure. I was positive for the deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself on a cure for the herpes virus and saw Dr. Nelson's testimonials online about how he cure so many people of HERPES, HIV, and AIDS. So I decided to contact the doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me and he told me that he wIill help me with the natural herbs that he was making. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as an instrument and I was cured. and I was healed! It really is like a dream, but I am so happy now! This is the reason why I decided to add more comments on this so that more people can be saved like me! And I assured you a cure if you use its natural herbs, it also has herbs that can cure all kinds of ailments. You can contact him @EMAIL; drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com if u have any of these HERPES,HIV/AIDS,CANCER,DIABETES,LASSA FEVER,GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE.
A Anthony Thomas
8 January, 00:09 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:44 GMTFarage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
20:34 GMTUN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'
20:28 GMT’Coincidence?’ US, Foreign NGOs May Have Played Key Role in Social Unrest in Kazakhstan, Expert Says
20:23 GMTBiden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
20:19 GMTUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Biden Administration COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Cases
20:13 GMTThree Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Black Man Ahmaud Arbery
19:35 GMTCDC Shortens Wait Time to Receive Booster Shot for Moderna Recipients
19:34 GMTChina Announces New Post of Special Envoy to Horn of Africa as US Assigns New Diplomat to Region
19:32 GMTUS FAA Says Disruptions to Flights Still Possible Due to 5G Despite Deal With AT&T, Verizon
19:32 GMTNancy Pelosi Invites Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on 1 March
19:32 GMTEx-US Envoy Believes American Troops Won't Leave Iraq Anytime Soon Despite Ending 'Combat Mission'
19:13 GMTWinter Weather Wreaks Havoc Across US, With Over 90 Million People Affected by Snowstorms
19:08 GMTThousands of Indian Muslims Protest Against Genocide Calls by Hindu Activists - Video
18:57 GMTMarine Le Pen Blasts Macron as 'Pyromaniac' Who 'Uses' Health Crisis After His Comments on Unvaxxed
18:36 GMTUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Cases Challenging Biden Admin's Vaccine Mandates
18:29 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat
18:08 GMTA Million People Sign Petition to Strip Tony Blair of Knighthood
17:19 GMTTalks With Russia: US Reportedly Ready to Propose Scaling Back Troop Deployment in Eastern Europe
16:59 GMT'True American Icon': Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Dies at 94
16:46 GMTDemocratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink