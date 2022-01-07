https://sputniknews.com/20220107/new-normal-of-life-with-covid-ex-biden-advisers-urge-potus-to-update-us-coronavirus-strategy-1092091550.html

'New Normal of Life With COVID': Ex-Biden Advisers Urge POTUS to Update US Coronavirus Strategy

Six former health advisers to US President Joe Biden have urged him to change his administration's national strategy for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic

2022-01-07T12:00+0000

Six former health advisers to US President Joe Biden have urged him to change his administration's national strategy for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.In three separate opinion pieces published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Thursday, the ex-advisers called for a new plan and detailed strategies for testing, mitigation, vaccines, and treatments.The op-eds were written by Luciana Borio, a former acting chief scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and University of Pennsylvania professor, Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota, and Rick Bright from the Rockefeller Foundation.According to them, the "new normal" should be "recognising that SARS-CoV-2 is but one of several circulating respiratory viruses that include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and more". At the same time, the scientists admitted that the coronavirus is more serious than the other illnesses in terms of hospitalisations and fatalities.They insisted that the government's early response to the pandemic under the Biden administration was "seriously flawed", and that problems are yet to be resolved given that "early guidance on testing was mistargeted, getting tested was a logistical nightmare, and too few tests were performed".The doctors urged the Biden administration to create "a comprehensive, permanently funded system for testing, surveillance, and mitigation measures that does not currently exist", something that may add to getting to a "new normal".They underscored that the Biden administration's plan "to distribute 500 million at-home rapid tests and ramp up production using the Defence Production Act is an important step in the right direction but many more are needed"."Every person in the US should have access to low-cost testing to determine if they are infected and infectious", they wrote.The authors also called for a broader introduction of vaccine mandates, adding that the government should make high-quality masks like N95 available for free for all Americans.White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier told reporters that she had not read the articles, but underlined that "the president's focus and objective is to save as many lives as possible"."And we know what works and we know that pushing more people, getting more people vaccinated, getting more people boosted, encouraging mask wearing, making sure schools have the resources they need to stay open and do that in a safe way – these are steps that work", she claimed.Biden laid out his administration's plan for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, including an effort to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

