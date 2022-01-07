Registration was successful!
International
As Biden Lectures DC on Jan. 6th, His Popularity Plummets
As Biden Lectures DC on Jan. 6th, His Popularity Plummets
As Biden Lectures D.C. on Jan. 6th, His Popularity Plummets
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Iran vowing revenge on the U.S. for the assassination of their military leader, Biden holding Jan. 6th memorials as his popularity plummets, and get the full scoop on why Kazakhstan finds itself in chaos.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Iran Vows Revenge if Trump and Pompeo Aren’t ProsecutedMisty Winston - Activist and Analyst | As Biden Lectures DC on Jan. 6th, His Popularity PlummetsMichelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Social Context of Kazakhstani RiotsMark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Initially Peaceful Protests in Kazakhstan Hijacked by Shady MilitantsIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about how the US fabricated a so-called imminent attack from Iran to justify assassinating their military leader Soleimani, as Iran calls for Trump and former Sec. of State Pompeo to be prosecuted for the killing.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston for a general discussion on domestic politics as Biden’s approval ratings fell to new low on the memorial of January 6th. We were also joined by Michelle Witte to talk about the chaos in Kazakhstan as a violent uprising triggered by public unrest over inflation and soaring gas prices takes place.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation for a foreign policy analysis on the unexpected violent uprising in Kazakhstan, typically thought of as a stable and well off country, after initially peaceful protests were infiltrated by shady and violent individuals as an attempt to take power.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
As Biden Lectures DC on Jan. 6th, His Popularity Plummets

11:26 GMT 07.01.2022
As Biden Lectures D.C. on Jan. 6th, His Popularity Plummets
Jamarl Thomas
Shane Stranahan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Iran vowing revenge on the US for the assassination of their military leader, Biden holding Jan. 6th memorials as his popularity plummets, and get the full scoop on why Kazakhstan finds itself in chaos.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Iran Vows Revenge if Trump and Pompeo Aren't Prosecuted
Misty Winston - Activist and Analyst | As Biden Lectures DC on Jan. 6th, His Popularity Plummets
Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Social Context of Kazakhstani Riots
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Initially Peaceful Protests in Kazakhstan Hijacked by Shady Militants
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about how the US fabricated a so-called imminent attack from Iran to justify assassinating their military leader Soleimani, as Iran calls for Trump and former Sec. of State Pompeo to be prosecuted for the killing.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston for a general discussion on domestic politics as Biden's approval ratings fell to new low on the memorial of January 6th. We were also joined by Michelle Witte to talk about the chaos in Kazakhstan as a violent uprising triggered by public unrest over inflation and soaring gas prices takes place.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation for a foreign policy analysis on the unexpected violent uprising in Kazakhstan, typically thought of as a stable and well off country, after initially peaceful protests were infiltrated by shady and violent individuals as an attempt to take power.
