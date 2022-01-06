Former Aide of Atlanta City Mayor Arrested on 'Terroristic Threats' Warrant at Atlanta Airport

A former staff member of Atlanta Democratic Mayor Andre Dickens has been arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international airport on “terroristic threats and acts” charges, Fox News reported Wednesday, citing a police report.42-year-old Ali Carter was apprehended last Wednesday on a warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Georgia. The police responded to “gate D23, American Airlines, flight #709” and arrested Carter on the aircraft.The former aide “was informed of the warrant and was transported to the police precinct for paperwork to be completed and to receive confirmation of the warrant. He "was reportedly transferred to Douglas County Jail” and later released on bail.On Nov. 30, Andre Dickens won a runoff election for Atlanta's mayor. In an Instagram video, Carter can be seen at Dickens’ inaugural ceremony on Monday.During the arrest, Carter claimed that he was “chief of staff to Andre Dickens," according to Atlanta Police Department’s bodycam footage.According to social media posts, Carter was Dickens’ "chief of staff" and "director of constituent services" in 2015. In earlier posts from 2014, Dickens praised Carter, writing: “You guys exceeded my expectations. Keep serving Atlanta! The dream team of Ali Carter, Emil Runge, and yours truly." In other posts, the mayor called Carter “my friend,” “my brother” and “city council staff member."
The arrest was said to be related to an incident that occurred in September, when the former official threatened his ex-wife’s boyfriend over the phone, claiming he would shoot him with an AR-15 rifle if the ex-boyfriend ever “touched his child again“. The call was reportedly recorded by the authorities.
A former staff member of Atlanta Democratic Mayor Andre Dickens has been arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international airport on “terroristic threats and acts” charges, Fox News reported Wednesday, citing a police report.
42-year-old Ali Carter was apprehended last Wednesday on a warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Georgia. The police responded to “gate D23, American Airlines, flight #709” and arrested Carter on the aircraft.
The former aide “was informed of the warrant and was transported to the police precinct for paperwork to be completed and to receive confirmation of the warrant. He "was reportedly transferred to Douglas County Jail” and later released on bail.
On Nov. 30, Andre Dickens won a runoff election for Atlanta's mayor. In an Instagram video, Carter can be seen at Dickens’ inaugural ceremony on Monday.
During the arrest, Carter claimed that he was “chief of staff to Andre Dickens," according to Atlanta Police Department’s bodycam footage.
"The incident in question is based on a warrant from Douglas County and Mayor Dickens has been made aware of the alleged incident. While Mr. Carter previously worked for Councilmember Dickens, he is not part of the Mayor’s administration and is no longer an employee of the City of Atlanta," said a spokesperson for the City of Atlanta.
According to social media posts, Carter was Dickens’ "chief of staff" and "director of constituent services" in 2015.
In earlier posts from 2014, Dickens praised Carter, writing: “You guys exceeded my expectations. Keep serving Atlanta! The dream team of Ali Carter, Emil Runge, and yours truly." In other posts, the mayor called Carter “my friend,” “my brother” and “city council staff member."