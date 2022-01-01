Registration was successful!
Video: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia
Video: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia
The US National Weather Service declared the Georgia storm a tornado at about 8:30 p.m., local time, hours after regional officials issued tornado warnings. 01.01.2022
Severe weather tore through various parts of the US state of Georgia on Friday, leaving a path of destruction in its wake as local residents sought safety. No fatalities have been reported.Georgia news station WSB-TV reported that the majority of structural damage was recorded in the towns of Villa Rica and Covington, and that several cars had been flipped over at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant.An employee relayed to the outlet that there were minor injuries at the scene. It remains unclear whether individuals were inside the vehicles when strong winds flipped them over.Damage was also reported at the Veterans Memorial Middle School.Video footage shared across social media documented the shock many residents expressed seeing dark clouds approach the area, with one individual in Georgia's Newton County describing what he saw as "the weirdest tornado" he'd ever seen.Ann Wolfe Wildmon, who had just wrapped a painting party, told Covington News that the tornado she spotted "had little gray spirals downward," and noted that, moments after she saw the colors shift, town sirens sounded.The Atlanta branch of the US National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in the area, adding that the agency would need to conduct additional examination over the weekend. Surveys are expected to take place on Saturday.
georgia, tornado, storm

Video: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia

02:41 GMT 01.01.2022
© Screenshot/NWS AtlantaScreenshot captures moment on December 31, 2021, that a tornado tore through several parts of the US state of Georiga and left destruction in its path.
Screenshot captures moment on December 31, 2021, that a tornado tore through several parts of the US state of Georiga and left destruction in its path. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© Screenshot/NWS Atlanta
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
The US National Weather Service declared the Georgia storm a tornado at about 8:30 p.m., local time, hours after regional officials issued tornado warnings.
Severe weather tore through various parts of the US state of Georgia on Friday, leaving a path of destruction in its wake as local residents sought safety. No fatalities have been reported.
Georgia news station WSB-TV reported that the majority of structural damage was recorded in the towns of Villa Rica and Covington, and that several cars had been flipped over at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant.
An employee relayed to the outlet that there were minor injuries at the scene. It remains unclear whether individuals were inside the vehicles when strong winds flipped them over.
Damage was also reported at the Veterans Memorial Middle School.
Video footage shared across social media documented the shock many residents expressed seeing dark clouds approach the area, with one individual in Georgia's Newton County describing what he saw as "the weirdest tornado" he'd ever seen.
"That is crazy," he later remarked during the recording.
Ann Wolfe Wildmon, who had just wrapped a painting party, told Covington News that the tornado she spotted "had little gray spirals downward," and noted that, moments after she saw the colors shift, town sirens sounded.
The Atlanta branch of the US National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in the area, adding that the agency would need to conduct additional examination over the weekend. Surveys are expected to take place on Saturday.
