Video: Shocking Footage Captures Eerie Storm Clouds & Flipped Cars as Tornado Strikes Georgia

Severe weather tore through various parts of the US state of Georgia on Friday, leaving a path of destruction in its wake as local residents sought safety. No fatalities have been reported.Georgia news station WSB-TV reported that the majority of structural damage was recorded in the towns of Villa Rica and Covington, and that several cars had been flipped over at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant.An employee relayed to the outlet that there were minor injuries at the scene. It remains unclear whether individuals were inside the vehicles when strong winds flipped them over.Damage was also reported at the Veterans Memorial Middle School.Video footage shared across social media documented the shock many residents expressed seeing dark clouds approach the area, with one individual in Georgia's Newton County describing what he saw as "the weirdest tornado" he'd ever seen.Ann Wolfe Wildmon, who had just wrapped a painting party, told Covington News that the tornado she spotted "had little gray spirals downward," and noted that, moments after she saw the colors shift, town sirens sounded.The Atlanta branch of the US National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in the area, adding that the agency would need to conduct additional examination over the weekend. Surveys are expected to take place on Saturday.
The US National Weather Service declared the Georgia storm a tornado at about 8:30 p.m., local time, hours after regional officials issued tornado warnings.
A worker at the Chick-fil-A in Newton county just sent me these pictures of the damage from what he says was a tornado this evening. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/asfh7wDV0r
"That is crazy," he later remarked during the recording.
Pics from the NWS survey and submissions of Newton County GA tornado earlier this evening. Near Salem/Brown Bridge road. We have ruled it a tornado but will finish the survey on Saturday. #tornado#gawxpic.twitter.com/xCZJPJ4RUk
