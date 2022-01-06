https://sputniknews.com/20220106/floridas-desantis-blasts-comparisons-between--capitol-riot--911-as-insulting-1092076980.html

Florida's DeSantis Blasts Comparisons Between Capitol Riot & 9/11 as 'Insulting'

January 6 marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic events that unfolded at the US Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Congress building... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

Responding to comparisons of the January 6 events with the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described them as "an insult to the people that were going into those buildings," alluding to the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.DeSantis went on to equate the event to an attempted assassination attempt on several Republicans years ago by an infuriated Bernie Sanders backer. On that day, June 14, 2017, several Republican members of Congress were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game. James Hodgkinson opened fire on the field, injuring several people, including US House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Three people were injured in addition to Scalise.According to DeSantis, the perpetrator wanted to know "if it was Republicans out there." Then, the governor said, they got in the car and left the stadium, only to soon find out that the man had shot "a bunch of people."According to DeSantis, the reason behind the metropolitan media not catching on to that story and why it has been talking about the attack on the Capitol for a year now is that the assassination attempt on the Republicans undercuts their preferred narratives.And most importantly, the January 6 events allow the mainstream media "to create narratives that are negative about people that supported Donald Trump."Attack on the World's 'Oldest & Greatest Democracy'Earlier in the day, In a speech at the Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris compared the attack of January 6 to the 9/11 attacks, as well as the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.According to the vice president, the US cannot allow those bent "on silencing our voices, overturning our votes, and peddling lies and misinformation by some radical faction that may be newly resurgent, but whose roots run old and deep," to decide the nation's future.Harris went on to describe the United States as the "oldest and greatest democracy in the world." Some on social media have expressed disagreement with such a seemingly strained comparison with much more tragic events in the country's history.But critics of Harris' 9/11 comparison, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, are using the statements as an "excuse."On January 6 last year, hundreds of Trump supporters broke through Capitol security, as members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence were certifying the electoral college votes in favor of Biden. In the mayhem of the day, four people died, and one injured Capitol police officer died a day later.In total, almost 3,000 persons were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack. The bombing of Pearl Harbor claimed the lives of 2,403 Americans.

