Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/on-anniversary-of-january-6-capitol-attack-gop-is-still-divided-on-how-to-respond-1092076501.html
On Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
On Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who first objected to President Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021, said in a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday, “We... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T22:03+0000
2022-01-06T22:03+0000
lindsey graham
republicans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092076401_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2857d2f68b203dd36e058e398b5c08.jpg
Cruz, who argued for forming an election commission to evaluate voter fraud claims in response to Biden’s 2021 win, then asked, “What could have prevented the breach of the Capitol? What could have prevented the riot getting as far as it did?”Other GOP leaders have not been as quick to condemn the January 6 events. Although both Garza and Sicknick were supporters of Trump previous to the events of January 6, Garza now holds Trump and those who “enabled” him “100 percent responsible.”Garza, along with Sicknick’s mother and two other January 6 officers, has lobbied Congress to create an independent commission to investigate the attacks. During the meeting, Graham’s “bored and distracted” demeanor reportedly upset Garza.Graham ultimately opposed the commission, believing it would “turn into a partisan food fight.” However, he agreed in the meeting that there should be some accountability for the attack.Thus far, more than 725 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who also opposed the request for an independent commission, has been accused of downplaying January 6. During the Capitol security hearing on February 23, 2021, during his questioning time, Johnson referred to rioters as “fake Trump protesters.”In early February on a conservative 1130 WISN radio talk show, Johnson also said of the attacks, “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” even though weapons that were seized by law enforcement included: Molotov cocktails, bear spray, guns, and knives. Others used baseball bats, a fire extinguisher, a wooden club, a spear, and a stun gun.Other Republicans have accused the White House and Democrats of politicizing January 6 to promote their own legislation.An October poll from Quinnipiac University showed that 93 percent of Democrats believe the January 6 attack was the fault of former President Trump, while only 66 percent of Republicans believe the same.Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD), who worked to establish the 9/11 Commission, believes “disinformation and the use of algorithms and social media” played a major role in instigating the Capitol attacks.Republican strategist John Thomas sees any defending of or rationalizing the January 6 attacks as damaging to Republicans running for election. His advice to the GOP? “Dodge the question [about Jan 6] and “pivot to the broader question of election integrity.”Former VP Dick Cheney also commented on the January 6 events, making an appearance at the Capitol on the anniversary of the insurrection.“It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is,” he said. “I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/capitol-breach-anniversary-how-insurrection-probe-lost-steam--failed-to-reach-its-objectives-1092069729.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092076401_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3201cfc279ad55020990435fae61738.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lindsey graham, republicans

On Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond

22:03 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police Following the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, Part III", in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police Following the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, Part III, in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who first objected to President Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021, said in a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday, “We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.”
Cruz, who argued for forming an election commission to evaluate voter fraud claims in response to Biden’s 2021 win, then asked, “What could have prevented the breach of the Capitol? What could have prevented the riot getting as far as it did?”
Other GOP leaders have not been as quick to condemn the January 6 events.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accused of being “very disrespectful” by Sandra Garza in a meeting with Capitol Police. Garza is the partner of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who died on January 7 after being sprayed with chemical substances, suspected to be bear spray, during the insurrection.

Although both Garza and Sicknick were supporters of Trump previous to the events of January 6, Garza now holds Trump and those who “enabled” him “100 percent responsible.”
Garza, along with Sicknick’s mother and two other January 6 officers, has lobbied Congress to create an independent commission to investigate the attacks. During the meeting, Graham’s “bored and distracted” demeanor reportedly upset Garza.
Graham ultimately opposed the commission, believing it would “turn into a partisan food fight.” However, he agreed in the meeting that there should be some accountability for the attack.
Thus far, more than 725 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who also opposed the request for an independent commission, has been accused of downplaying January 6. During the Capitol security hearing on February 23, 2021, during his questioning time, Johnson referred to rioters as “fake Trump protesters.”
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Capitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:55 GMT
In early February on a conservative 1130 WISN radio talk show, Johnson also said of the attacks, “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” even though weapons that were seized by law enforcement included: Molotov cocktails, bear spray, guns, and knives. Others used baseball bats, a fire extinguisher, a wooden club, a spear, and a stun gun.
Other Republicans have accused the White House and Democrats of politicizing January 6 to promote their own legislation.
“Their [Democrats] brazen attempts to use January 6 to support radical election reform and changing the rules of the Senate to accomplish this goal, will not succeed.” Senator Graham tweeted this morning.
An October poll from Quinnipiac University showed that 93 percent of Democrats believe the January 6 attack was the fault of former President Trump, while only 66 percent of Republicans believe the same.
Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD), who worked to establish the 9/11 Commission, believes “disinformation and the use of algorithms and social media” played a major role in instigating the Capitol attacks.

Meanwhile, Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Greene of Georgia plan to “expose the truth about the Jan 6 protests” on Capitol Hill later this afternoon.

Republican strategist John Thomas sees any defending of or rationalizing the January 6 attacks as damaging to Republicans running for election. His advice to the GOP? “Dodge the question [about Jan 6] and “pivot to the broader question of election integrity.”
Former VP Dick Cheney also commented on the January 6 events, making an appearance at the Capitol on the anniversary of the insurrection.
“It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is,” he said. “I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:03 GMTOn Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond
21:44 GMTCSTO Head: Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity
21:36 GMTWhy Does Joe Biden Need to Justify his Electoral Legitimacy One Year On?
21:13 GMTBelt & Road Expands in Africa as Morocco Signs Joint Implementation Plan With China
21:09 GMTGreek Orthodox Patriarch Leads Christmas Midnight Mass in Bethlehem
20:48 GMTBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
20:48 GMTNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
20:41 GMTPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
20:35 GMTBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
20:11 GMTUS Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
20:08 GMTVideo: Renewed Shooting in Central Almaty as Gas Price Riots Continue
19:31 GMTCSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up