https://sputniknews.com/20220106/on-anniversary-of-january-6-capitol-attack-gop-is-still-divided-on-how-to-respond-1092076501.html

On Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond

On Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Attack, GOP Is Still Divided on How to Respond

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who first objected to President Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021, said in a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday, “We... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-06T22:03+0000

2022-01-06T22:03+0000

2022-01-06T22:03+0000

lindsey graham

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092076401_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2857d2f68b203dd36e058e398b5c08.jpg

Cruz, who argued for forming an election commission to evaluate voter fraud claims in response to Biden’s 2021 win, then asked, “What could have prevented the breach of the Capitol? What could have prevented the riot getting as far as it did?”Other GOP leaders have not been as quick to condemn the January 6 events. Although both Garza and Sicknick were supporters of Trump previous to the events of January 6, Garza now holds Trump and those who “enabled” him “100 percent responsible.”Garza, along with Sicknick’s mother and two other January 6 officers, has lobbied Congress to create an independent commission to investigate the attacks. During the meeting, Graham’s “bored and distracted” demeanor reportedly upset Garza.Graham ultimately opposed the commission, believing it would “turn into a partisan food fight.” However, he agreed in the meeting that there should be some accountability for the attack.Thus far, more than 725 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who also opposed the request for an independent commission, has been accused of downplaying January 6. During the Capitol security hearing on February 23, 2021, during his questioning time, Johnson referred to rioters as “fake Trump protesters.”In early February on a conservative 1130 WISN radio talk show, Johnson also said of the attacks, “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” even though weapons that were seized by law enforcement included: Molotov cocktails, bear spray, guns, and knives. Others used baseball bats, a fire extinguisher, a wooden club, a spear, and a stun gun.Other Republicans have accused the White House and Democrats of politicizing January 6 to promote their own legislation.An October poll from Quinnipiac University showed that 93 percent of Democrats believe the January 6 attack was the fault of former President Trump, while only 66 percent of Republicans believe the same.Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD), who worked to establish the 9/11 Commission, believes “disinformation and the use of algorithms and social media” played a major role in instigating the Capitol attacks.Republican strategist John Thomas sees any defending of or rationalizing the January 6 attacks as damaging to Republicans running for election. His advice to the GOP? “Dodge the question [about Jan 6] and “pivot to the broader question of election integrity.”Former VP Dick Cheney also commented on the January 6 events, making an appearance at the Capitol on the anniversary of the insurrection.“It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is,” he said. “I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220106/capitol-breach-anniversary-how-insurrection-probe-lost-steam--failed-to-reach-its-objectives-1092069729.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

lindsey graham, republicans