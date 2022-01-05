https://sputniknews.com/20220105/nato-and-russia-agree-to-meet-january-12th-1092026618.html

NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Rand Paul quits YouTube, and Tennis star... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Rand Paul quits YouTube, and Tennis star Novak Djokovic being criticized for his medical exemption from COVID vaccines, to play in the Australian Grand Slam.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin- Biden Phone Call, US Media Ignoring Biden - Putin Phone Call, and NATO-Russia SummitKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Blue State Mandates, Culture Wars, and 2024 ElectionIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about NATO ready to meet with Russia, the military conflict in Ukraine, and the Russian media. Mark spoke about the Russian military and President Putin's warning about a "Cuban missile crisis" situation over Ukraine tensions. Mark discussed the feelings of Russian citizens and their view of President Putin's performance on national security.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the Democratic party goal of zero COVID, Dr. Robert Malone censored, and California COVID restrictions. Kim talked about Joe Rogan having eleven million viewers on average and Dr. Robert Malone trending on social media. Kim discussed the media use of the January 6th riot and the lack of regard for the 2020 riots.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

