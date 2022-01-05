Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/nato-and-russia-agree-to-meet-january-12th-1092026618.html
NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th
NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Rand Paul quits YouTube, and Tennis star... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T07:33+0000
2022-01-05T11:33+0000
us
national security
democrats
kremlin
censorship
covid-19
the backstory
gettr
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092026492_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4b87d8caff69469d2c7ee7ebedbf134e.jpg
NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Rand Paul quits YouTube, and Tennis star Novak Djokovic being criticized for his medical exemption from COVID vaccines, to play in the Australian Grand Slam.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin- Biden Phone Call, US Media Ignoring Biden - Putin Phone Call, and NATO-Russia SummitKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Blue State Mandates, Culture Wars, and 2024 ElectionIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about NATO ready to meet with Russia, the military conflict in Ukraine, and the Russian media. Mark spoke about the Russian military and President Putin's warning about a "Cuban missile crisis" situation over Ukraine tensions. Mark discussed the feelings of Russian citizens and their view of President Putin's performance on national security.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the Democratic party goal of zero COVID, Dr. Robert Malone censored, and California COVID restrictions. Kim talked about Joe Rogan having eleven million viewers on average and Dr. Robert Malone trending on social media. Kim discussed the media use of the January 6th riot and the lack of regard for the 2020 riots.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092026492_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b29f204ff18044fe043c78f6fe6f7fbd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, national security, democrats, kremlin, censorship, covid-19, the backstory, gettr, аудио, radio

NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th

07:33 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 05.01.2022)
NATO and Russia Agree to Meet January 12th
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Rand Paul quits YouTube, and Tennis star Novak Djokovic being criticized for his medical exemption from COVID vaccines, to play in the Australian Grand Slam.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin- Biden Phone Call, US Media Ignoring Biden - Putin Phone Call, and NATO-Russia Summit
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Blue State Mandates, Culture Wars, and 2024 Election
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about NATO ready to meet with Russia, the military conflict in Ukraine, and the Russian media. Mark spoke about the Russian military and President Putin's warning about a "Cuban missile crisis" situation over Ukraine tensions. Mark discussed the feelings of Russian citizens and their view of President Putin's performance on national security.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about the Democratic party goal of zero COVID, Dr. Robert Malone censored, and California COVID restrictions. Kim talked about Joe Rogan having eleven million viewers on average and Dr. Robert Malone trending on social media. Kim discussed the media use of the January 6th riot and the lack of regard for the 2020 riots.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMTAnother Scandal Brewing Around J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter's Goblins Declared 'Anti-Semitic'
12:13 GMTAnti-Vaccination Activist Charged for Staging Protest Outside UK Health Sec. Javid's Home - Video
12:07 GMT'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption
11:47 GMTUK Gov't Urged to Ramp Up Universal Credit as Households Projected to Face 'Eat or Heat' Dilemma
11:46 GMTEnding Long Wait: India Vaccinates Its Young Population Against COVID-19
11:31 GMTUS VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for 'Moving Again' Remark During Enormous Traffic Jam on I-95
11:16 GMTWhat's Going on in Kazakhstan and What Are Protesters Demanding?
11:01 GMTPoland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
10:10 GMTFirst VIDEO of Protesters Storming Mayor's Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan Emerges Online
09:57 GMTIsrael's Intel Chief Says Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal Better Than Collapse of JCPOA Talks: Report
09:54 GMTUK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19
09:52 GMTFans Dub Romelu Lukaku's Apology 'PR' After Chelsea Star Says Sorry for Controversial Interview
09:30 GMTUK PM Johnson Eviscerated for Failure to Introduce COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surge of Infections
09:15 GMTMob Lynches Man in India's Jharkhand, Sets His Body Alight Over Felling of a Revered Tree
08:13 GMT'I Really Want to P*** Them Off': French President Macron Vows Crackdown on Unvaccinated
07:47 GMTDemocrats Doing Utmost to Exploit US Capitol Breach for Political Gain, Ex-FBI Agent Says
06:44 GMTUS President Joe Biden Gets Mocked Online After Mistakenly Saying It's 2020
06:41 GMTRocket Reportedly Hits Near Military Base Hosting US Forces in Iraq
06:30 GMTLive Updates: Protesters Make Their Way to Almaty Mayor's Office After Clashes in Kazakhstan
06:29 GMTTony Blair's Def Sec. Was Told 'in No Uncertain Terms' to Burn Memo Saying Iraq War Could Be Illegal