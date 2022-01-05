Registration was successful!
Live Updates: Over 200 People Detained in Fuel Price Protests in Kazakhstan
Live Updates: Over 200 People Detained in Fuel Price Protests in Kazakhstan
More than 200 people have been detained and nearly 100 police officers sustained injuries during unauthorized protests in several regions of Kazakhstan against a spike in fuel prices in the country, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
Sputnik will you cover Russias rocket the Anasara that launched Dec 27 that is due to come back in earth's atmosphere in a few hours please?
Protests in Aktau, Kazakhstan after the gas price hike.

Live Updates: Over 200 People Detained in Fuel Price Protests in Kazakhstan

06:30 GMT 05.01.2022
ALMATY (Sputnik) – More than 200 people have been detained and nearly 100 police officers sustained injuries during unauthorized protests in several regions of Kazakhstan against a spike in fuel prices in the country, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The riots and detentions in question took place in the city of Almaty overnight Wednesday, turning into clashes between demonstrators and the police, which used gas and stun grenades against protesters.

"Pre-trial investigations have been launched into 13 cases of violence against government officials, hooliganism, and attacks on government buildings. More than 200 people were detained for violations of public order", the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 95 law enforcement troops sustained injuries and 37 police cars were damaged in the rallies, it read.
The protests have been ongoing since 2022 began, with people living in Aktau and Zhanaozen cities of the southwestern Mangystau region demanding to curb a twofold surge in gas prices in the country. The demonstrations then expanded to the Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.
A new pricing policy from the country's energy ministry, which went into effect on 1 January, determines prices on liquefied natural gas according to online stock trading. President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev ordered a commission to resolve the issue.
He also introduced a state of emergency in Almaty and the Mangystau Region on Wednesday. The measure entails a curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (17:00-01:00 GMT), a ban on sales of weapons, alcohol, and ammunition, as well as the cancellation of mass events. Besides, access to Almaty is restricted along with movement in certain areas.
The state of emergency is set to last until 19 January.
06:41 GMT 05.01.2022
Kazakh President Declares State of Emergency in Almaty Region
06:38 GMT 05.01.2022
Almaty Mayor Says Situation in Kazakh City Is Under Control

"Behind the attempts at destabilization and extremist actions are provocateurs from inside and outside. The law enforcement is taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation, preserve security, peace and calm in Almaty", mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev said in an address posted on the Telegram channel of the mayor's office.

"Now the situation in the city has been taken under the control of the authorities,” according to the statement.
06:36 GMT 05.01.2022
Kazakh President Says Gov't Especially to Blame for Allowing Protests in Kazakhstan

"The president said Prime Minister Askar Mamin submitted his resignation. It was accepted by the head of state... Speaking about the difficult socio-political and socio-economic situation in the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the government was especially to blame for allowing a protest situation in connection with the rise in prices for liquefied gas," the statement said.

Sputnik will you cover Russias rocket the Anasara that launched Dec 27 that is due to come back in earth's atmosphere in a few hours please?
Dianna Gillespie
5 January, 09:34 GMT
