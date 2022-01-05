Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/president-of-kazakhstan-accepts-resignation-of-government-amid-mass-protest-across-nation-1092028554.html
President of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government Amid Mass Protests Across Nation
President of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government Amid Mass Protests Across Nation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the resignation of the government after a wave of protests swept the nation amid outrage regarding the rising cost of liquified petroleum gas.
2022-01-05T03:16+0000
2022-01-05T03:17+0000
government
kazakhstan
resignation
protest
gas prices
state of emergency
kassym-jomart tokayev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2895:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c0f14da1b10d93d54645d04b2cbf35.jpg
The document marks the resignation effective immediately but instructs members of the government to continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of a new cabinet. First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was appointed to serve as acting prime minister in the interim.The decree further noted that Krymbek Kusherbayev was removed from his station as the state secretary, with Yerlan Karin being bumped up to the seat by a separate announcement. Additionally Murat Nurtleu was tapped to serve as the first deputy head of the National Security Committee.Since February 25, 2019, the government of Kazakhstan was led by Askar Mamin.The drastic changes came hours after Tokayev declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew in Almaty and the Mangystau Province after mass protests against increased gas prices. The state of emergency is expected to remain in place until January 19.Protests have been going on over the last three days. Video earlier captured clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, and flash grenades that had been deployed to quell the unrest.
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/kazakhstans-president-urges-nation-not-to-succumb-to-provocations-amid-mass-protests-1092021027.html
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20398d09eeb7d79417aeda9540b07244.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
government, kazakhstan, resignation, protest, gas prices, state of emergency, kassym-jomart tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government Amid Mass Protests Across Nation

03:16 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 03:17 GMT 05.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankPresident of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the resignation of the government after a wave of protests swept the nation amid outrage regarding the rising cost of liquified petroleum gas.
The document marks the resignation effective immediately but instructs members of the government to continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of a new cabinet. First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was appointed to serve as acting prime minister in the interim.
The decree further noted that Krymbek Kusherbayev was removed from his station as the state secretary, with Yerlan Karin being bumped up to the seat by a separate announcement. Additionally Murat Nurtleu was tapped to serve as the first deputy head of the National Security Committee.
Since February 25, 2019, the government of Kazakhstan was led by Askar Mamin.
Screenshot captures moments that flash grenades were deployed in Almaty, Kazakhstan amid ongoing protests over gas prices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
Kazakh President Urges Nation Against Provocations Amid Mass Protests, Declares State of Emergency
Yesterday, 19:59 GMT
20
The drastic changes came hours after Tokayev declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew in Almaty and the Mangystau Province after mass protests against increased gas prices. The state of emergency is expected to remain in place until January 19.
Protests have been going on over the last three days. Video earlier captured clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, and flash grenades that had been deployed to quell the unrest.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:19 GMTWhat's Good for the Goose
03:16 GMTPresident of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government Amid Mass Protests Across Nation
03:10 GMTNASA Successfully Deploys Tennis Court-Sized Sunshield on James Webb Space Telescope
02:47 GMTPeru Prosecutor's Office Launches Corruption Probe Against President Castillo - Reports
02:35 GMTSullivan, Nordic Partners Talk Readiness to Impose Costs on Russia Over Ukraine - NSC
02:18 GMTUS Capitol Police Chief: No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on Anniversary of January 6 Riot
01:40 GMTNew Netflix K-Drama Killer Series Reveals Lead Cast
00:51 GMTPhotos: Greek Divers Uncover Wreckage of Italian WWII Submarine in Aegean Sea
00:18 GMTChinese FM Wang Tells Eritrea Beijing Opposes ‘External Interference’ in Africa Amid US Meddling
YesterdayMajority of Americans Are Not Interested in Traveling to the Moon, Poll Finds
YesterdayDPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
YesterdayTrump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
YesterdayCruz: GOP Has 'Multiple Grounds to Consider for Impeachment of Biden,' if Republicans Win House
YesterdayVideos: Sirens Sound Off Near Baghdad Airport Amid Reports Rockets Landed Near Diplomatic Center
YesterdayRecord Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?
YesterdayUS Charges Colombian in Connection With Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.
YesterdayMotor Malfunction Triggered Fatal IAF Chopper Crash Over Mediterranean, Initial Probe Suggests
YesterdayIsrael’s Elbit Gets $53 Million From UAE Air Force for Systems Defending Against Anti-Air Missiles
YesterdayKazakh President Urges Nation Against Provocations Amid Mass Protests, Declares State of Emergency
YesterdayUS President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron