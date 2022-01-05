https://sputniknews.com/20220105/israeli-army-tanks-shell-syrian-province-of-quneitra---reports-1092049979.html

Israeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports

Israeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports

Israeli army tanks shelled the Syrian province of Quneitra, Syrian news agency SANA reported.

2022-01-05T22:50+0000

2022-01-05T22:50+0000

2022-01-05T22:50+0000

military & intelligence

us

syria

war

idf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103190/43/1031904334_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6c380a85001a36025f63e8ccd67c1e.jpg

It said Israeli helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft are flying over the area intensively.On Tuesday, the US-led Coalition carried out a strike against rocket sites in Syria that posed a threat to its forces, Reuters reported citing a Coalition official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.Monday marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

Zeke Aln Amazing how fast the garden of hate and evil ripens! 0

Plove Cross Targeting of Syrian facilities by US coalition including Jews towards Iran is wrong , US have done enough can't they let go come on! You guys have destroy Syria once a promising beautiful country but you've torn it apart totally destroyed it and yet still having an illegal occupation on the land you have destroyed ,stealing it resources with boldness damn you guys have guts..but I promise you some day everyone you have wronged in anyway will rise against you and that will be your downfall and is close!! 0

2

us

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

military & intelligence, us, syria, war, idf