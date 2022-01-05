https://sputniknews.com/20220105/i-really-want-to-p-them-off-french-president-macron-vows-crackdown-on-unvaccinated-1092031982.html

'I Really Want to P*** Them Off': French President Macron Vows Crackdown on Unvaccinated

'I Really Want to P*** Them Off': French President Macron Vows Crackdown on Unvaccinated

President Emmanuel Macron has used obscenities, pledging a government crackdown on all those who oppose coronavirus vaccination in France.

President Emmanuel Macron has used harsh language in pledging a government crackdown on all those who oppose coronavirus vaccination in France.He added that he "won't send (the unvaccinated) to prison" and , "won't vaccinate by force".He was referring to the law that comes into force next Saturday and bars unvaccinated people from hospitality venues or trains.The legislation stipulates that presenting a PCR test [for COVID-19] will now not be enough to get into restaurants, bars, museums, theatres, gyms, and that confirmation of vaccination is needed.Marine Le Pen, the head of the French party, National Rally, has since reacted to Macron's remarks by tweeting that "a president shouldn't say that". According to her, "Emmanuel Macron is unworthy of his office".He spoke after about 161,000 people went out to protest against COVID restrictions across France, which saw activists clashing with police forces in some cities.In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Starting in August, restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes, and long-distance trains started to require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a recent negative test result for COVID-19. In addition, vaccination was made mandatory for healthcare workers.To date, there have been 10,053,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France, with 121,619 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation's latest estimates.

